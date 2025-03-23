Florida Panthers
How to Watch Penguins at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds
For the first time in two weeks, the Florida Panthers will play a home game when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Sunrise on Sunday night.
The last time we saw the Panthers at The Vault, they were riding high on a six-game winning streak.
A few days after Florida beat Buffalo, defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended until the first-round of the playoffs — and the Panthers went 2-4 on the road.
Florida is coming off a 6-3 loss at Washington on Saturday night; Pittsburgh, after a wheel-spinning season, finally have some traction and have won five of six to at least given themselves the idea they could be in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Truth is, the Pittsburgh Penguins are seven points out and have to jump six different teams for the final wild-card spot.
NOTES: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS
- With the Capitals holding a substantial lead Saturday, coach Paul Maurice moved Mackie Samoskevich up to the top line with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart. We’ll see if that sticks.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+.
- Starting Goalies: Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net; Bob is 5-2 this month with three shutouts and a 1.30/.943. Tristan Jarry is back with the Penguins after being banished to the minors. He has fueled this Pittsburgh bounce back, going 4-1 (2.40/.928) since March 9.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a pretty big favorite (-275) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $275 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 71
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-275); Florida Puck line (-1.5, -110); Over/Under 5.5 (-130/+105)
- Season Series (Tied 1-1) — At Florida: Panthers 3, Penguins 2 SO (Jan. 13); Sunday. At Pittsburgh: Penguins 5, Panthers 4 OT (Dec. 3).
- Last Season: Panthers won 3-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Penguins lead 57-39-8, 4 ties
- All-time Playoff Series: Florida d. Pittsburgh 4-3, 1996 Eastern Conference finals
- Up Next for the Panthers: Friday vs. Utah Hockey Club, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (42-25-3) LINES
25 Mackie Samoskevich // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe// 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt
26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (29-32-10) LINES
67 Rickard Rakell // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust
19 Connor Dewar // 71 Evgeni Malkin // 53 Philip Tomasino
15 Joona Koppanen // 46 Blake Lizotte // 55 Noel Acciari
43 Danton Heinen // 13 Kevin Hayes // 14 Boko Imama
20 Conor Timmons // 58 Kris Letang
24 Matt Grzelcyk // 65 Erik Karlsson
27 Ryan Graves // 23 Vladislav Kolyachonok
35 Tristan Jarry
39 Alex Nedeljkovic