How to Watch Penguins at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

Published

6 hours ago

on

Panthers penguins
Sasha Barkov collides with Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang in front of goalie Tristan Jarry during the first period of Florida’s win in Pittsburgh on Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

For the first time in two weeks, the Florida Panthers will play a home game when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Sunrise on Sunday night.

The last time we saw the Panthers at The Vault, they were riding high on a six-game winning streak.

A few days after Florida beat Buffalo,  defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended until the first-round of the playoffs — and the Panthers went 2-4 on the road.

Florida is coming off a 6-3 loss at Washington on Saturday night; Pittsburgh, after a wheel-spinning season, finally have some traction and have won five of six to at least given themselves the idea they could be in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Truth is, the Pittsburgh Penguins are seven points out and have to jump six different teams for the final wild-card spot.

NOTES: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS

  • With the Capitals holding a substantial lead Saturday, coach Paul Maurice moved Mackie Samoskevich up to the top line with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart. We’ll see if that sticks.
  • How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on  ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+.
  • Starting Goalies: Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net; Bob is 5-2 this month with three shutouts and a 1.30/.943. Tristan Jarry is back with the Penguins after being banished to the minors. He has fueled this Pittsburgh bounce back, going 4-1 (2.40/.928) since March 9.
  • NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a pretty big favorite (-275) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $275 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 71
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (42-25-3) LINES

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe// 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt

26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (29-32-10) LINES

67 Rickard Rakell // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust

19 Connor Dewar // 71 Evgeni Malkin // 53 Philip Tomasino

15 Joona Koppanen // 46 Blake Lizotte // 55 Noel Acciari

43 Danton Heinen // 13 Kevin Hayes // 14 Boko Imama

20 Conor Timmons // 58 Kris Letang

24 Matt Grzelcyk // 65 Erik Karlsson

27 Ryan Graves // 23 Vladislav Kolyachonok

35 Tristan Jarry

39 Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Lines Courtesy Pittsburgh Hockey Now

