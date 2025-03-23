How to Watch Penguins at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

For the first time in two weeks, the Florida Panthers will play a home game when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Sunrise on Sunday night.

The last time we saw the Panthers at The Vault, they were riding high on a six-game winning streak.

A few days after Florida beat Buffalo, defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended until the first-round of the playoffs — and the Panthers went 2-4 on the road.

Florida is coming off a 6-3 loss at Washington on Saturday night; Pittsburgh, after a wheel-spinning season, finally have some traction and have won five of six to at least given themselves the idea they could be in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Truth is, the Pittsburgh Penguins are seven points out and have to jump six different teams for the final wild-card spot.

NOTES: PENGUINS @ PANTHERS

With the Capitals holding a substantial lead Saturday, coach Paul Maurice moved Mackie Samoskevich up to the top line with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart . We’ll see if that sticks.

moved up to the top line with and . We’ll see if that sticks. How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+. Starting Goalies: Florida will have Sergei Bobrovsky in net; Bob is 5-2 this month with three shutouts and a 1.30/.943. Tristan Jarry is back with the Penguins after being banished to the minors. He has fueled this Pittsburgh bounce back, going 4-1 (2.40/.928) since March 9.

Florida will have in net; Bob is 5-2 this month with three shutouts and a 1.30/.943. is back with the Penguins after being banished to the minors. He has fueled this Pittsburgh bounce back, going 4-1 (2.40/.928) since March 9. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a pretty big favorite (-275) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $275 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 71

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (42-25-3) LINES

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe// 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt

26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (29-32-10) LINES

67 Rickard Rakell // 87 Sidney Crosby // 17 Bryan Rust

19 Connor Dewar // 71 Evgeni Malkin // 53 Philip Tomasino

15 Joona Koppanen // 46 Blake Lizotte // 55 Noel Acciari

43 Danton Heinen // 13 Kevin Hayes // 14 Boko Imama

20 Conor Timmons // 58 Kris Letang

24 Matt Grzelcyk // 65 Erik Karlsson

27 Ryan Graves // 23 Vladislav Kolyachonok

35 Tristan Jarry

39 Alex Nedeljkovic