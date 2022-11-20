Connect with us

FHN+

Radko Gudas: From Cheapshots to Tough D with the Florida Panthers

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Radko Gudas may have had a reputation as a cheap player in his younger years, but he has evolved into a very good defensive presence for the Florida Panthers — not that he won’t throw the wood every now and again. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — When Bill Zito took over as general manager of the Florida Panthers, he wanted to add veteran players to the team’s young core in order to set the foundation for a winning culture.

He made that very clear with his first two roster moves in Sunrise.

On Sept. 24, 2020, he traded for Patric Hornqvist, a two-time Stanley Cup champion who knows just about everything there is to know about winning after winning back-to-back Cups alongside Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Two weeks later, he made Radko Gudas his first-ever free-agent signing.

Get FHN+ today!

It was questioned. Gudas, the cheapshot artist?

Gudas, the headhunter?

He was certainly a controversial figure, picking up four suspensions in over the course of a three-year span with the Philadelphia Flyers. He also was considered pretty dirty during his time with the Lightning.

Only since racking up multiple suspensions for slashing opponents in the head and hitting opponents up high, Gudas has not received a suspension since February 2019.

His game has certainly changed.

“It wasn’t easy,” Gudas said.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.