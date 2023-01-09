Sneak Peek at Florida Panthers NHL All-Star Jerseys, Events?

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend will be here in the coming weeks with the Florida Panthers playing gracious hosts.

Aside from the reveal of the All-Star Game logo — which was unveiled last summer — the most anticipated event leading into the weekend are what the jerseys will look like.

A number of sleuths, ones with pretty solid track records when it comes to these type of things, think they have a good idea of what they are going to look like.

If you are a fan of the recent trend of South Florida teams — the Heat were the first (and best), the Marlins changed their whole look and even FIU football dipped a toe in — jumping on the ‘Miami Vice’ bandwagon, you are in luck.

It looks like we are finally going to get the ‘Vice’ look on hockey jerseys.

They may not be ‘Florida Panthers Vice’ sweaters, but we’ll take what we can get.

The first hint, according to the uniform detectives at Icethetics.Com, was an All-Star poster which was ‘inadvertently’ posted for sale online (scroll down for video explaining all of Icethetics findings).

The jerseys on the poster not only show the retro-stylings that ESPN Insider Greg Wyshynsi hinted at on Monday, but also showed a pink-and-blue color scheme.

If the jerseys look somewhat familiar, well, they should: The NHL used that design a few times including at the 1997 All-Star Game in San Jose to rave reviews.

Those All-Star jerseys came during the Panthers’ expansion years including during their run to the 1996 Stanley Cup Final.

The following season, the Panthers got off to the best start in their short history as John Vanbiesbrouck and Robert Svehla made the 1997 Eastern Conference team coached by Doug MacLean.

Now, back to this year’s look.

Using the 1994-97 template and the color scheme showed on the poster — as well as other official logos for the ASG Weekend Icethetics procured — @orionataylor on Twitter mocked up the jerseys.

Here’s a prediction of what the #NHL All Star Game jerseys will be mocked up by the incredible @orionataylor Still don’t know if it’s going to be 2 jerseys or 4 but we know it’s going to be based on the 1994-97 All Star jerseys. pic.twitter.com/sBjbYFGAvN — Ali Murji (@AliMurji1) January 7, 2023

While there are four designs, the NHL may only go with two — dark and light.

We should know all that in the coming days what they really look like (and how many there will be) when the NHL is expected to officially release them.

Another interesting nugget discovered from the logos is it appears the All-Star FanFest which was held outside the arena when the 2003 All-Star Game was last held here will be held near Fort Lauderdale Beach and called the ‘All-Star Beach Festival.’

Moving that event from the arena to the beach is not much of a surprise.

The Panthers have grown their relationship with the City of Fort Lauderdale over the past few years and moving big events east has been something they have done with more regularity.

There also appear to be plans for a youth roller hockey tournament held in Fort Lauderdale called the ‘Beach Bash.’

In 2018, the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted an event by the same name at Pier 60 Park at Clearwater Beach.

That could be held at the sprawling Holiday Park where Florida’s still-to-be completed new training facility at the War Memorial is located.

Seems odd to have a youth hockey tournament sponsored by a Vodka brand, but, hey, I’m old fashioned.

We’ll see what all is coming.

The complete list of events surrounding All-Star Weekend is forthcoming and likely still being finalized.

Stay tuned.

