Returning to Florida Panthers ‘Easy Decision’ for Chris Driedger

FORT LAUDERDALE — Chris Driedger is new to the Florida Panthers this season, but the goalie really is not new to the Florida Panthers.

After three seasons with the Seattle Kraken, Driedger was welcomed back to the Panthers with open arms.

Sure, some things may have changed around here since he was taken by Seattle in the 2021 Expansion Draft, but enough has remained the same where Driedger feels right at home.

His locker stall to start training camp is right next to Sergei Bobrovsky, just as it was before.

Driedger spent two seasons with the Panthers from 2019-21 after being in their minor league system during the 2018-19 campaign.

Both of his seasons in Florida were impacted by the pandemic.

“It was a pretty easy decision,” Driedger said. “I have very fond memories of being in Florida, lots of winning. I was playing well, our team was playing well. Great guys, great coaching. It was great coming back here, seeing some familiar faces. Obviously there are some new faces, but having that base of guys who I know so well and played with for a couple of years is awesome.’’

Driedger said he and Bobrovsky have a fantastic relationship which some may find at least a little surprising based on how things were going for Bobrovsky back when Driedger was here last.

When Driedger first burst upon the scene with the Panthers, it was due to Bobrovsky getting benched by coach Joel Quenneville in 2019.

Regardless, Driedger said, Bobrovsky always treated him great.