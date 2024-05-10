2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Sam Bennett Returns to Florida Panthers for Game 3
BOSTON — The Florida Panthers are back at full health for Game 3 against the host Boston Bruins with Sam Bennett returning to the lineup.
Coach Paul Maurice said after Friday’s morning skate that, after a nap and pregame warm-ups, if Bennett felt ready to go, he would play.
And so he is.
Bennett has not played for the Panthers since leaving Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period after being struck by a slap shot from Brandon Montour.
He scored a goal and assisted on the other in that game with Florida taking a 2-0 lead against the Lightning; the Panthers won that game 3-2 in overtime.
With Bennett back in, the Panthers will slide their centers down — and Steven Lorentz will play tonight in place of Nick Cousins.
Anton Lundell had been filling in on the second line since Bennett was hurt and will now go back to the third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Evan Rodrigues.
Kevin Stenlund will center Kyle Okposo and Lorentz.
Bennett returns to center the second line with Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
BEST-OF-7 SERIES TIED 1-1*
*Game 3 is on Friday Night*
GAME 4
- When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TBS
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Bruins 5, Panthers 1; Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 1; Game 3: Friday at Boston; Game 4: Sunday at Boston, 6:30 (TBS); Game 5: Tuesday at Florida, 7 (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 17 at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Florida’s First Round — Game 1: Panthers 3, Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Tampa Bay 3; Game 4: Tampa Bay 6, Panthers 3; Game 5: Panthers 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)
I don’t mind that at all. That fourth line has been bringing the heat. I wouldn’t wanna break that up either.
Lets go !!!!!!!!!