Fun in Sunrise Despite Loss: Sharks Get Rebounds, Beat Panthers

SUNRISE — With three quick goals to kick off the second period, the San Jose Sharks gave those Florida Panthers fans who wanted to watch the national title game a good excuse to leave Monday’s game early.

The Panthers simply could not clear a rebound out of harm’s way Monday night, leading to three quick goals from the Sharks leading to a 4-1 win.

Those who did leave early missed the rare goalie fight when Sergei Bobrovsky skated down the ice to take on Alex Nedeljkovic 6 minutes into the third period.

Nedeljkovic had left the crease to jump in a scrum behind the net leading Bobrovsky to fly up the ice — shaking off his gloves en route to jumping the San Jose goalie.

Per HockeyFights.com, it was Bobrovsky’s first NHL fight. He got hit with 2 minutes for leaving the crease and 5 for fighting — but after briefly heading to the room, stayed in the game to raucous applause.

Florida has lost two of three since winning two straight on its most recent road trip.

After a scoreless first, Will Smith got to a rebound off a point shot from Timothy Liljegren 50 seconds in.

Vincent Desharnais scored at 2:41 off a rebound — then Mario Ferraro did as well at 6:12.

Eetu Luostarinen gave the Panthers some life, scoring off a shot from just inside the blue 43 seconds into the third.

NOTES: SHARKS AT PANTHERS

Matthew Tkachuk made his season debut 1:02 into the game to raucous applause. Tkachuk got into a scrum with Vincent Desharnais before taking a big hit from the San Jose defenseman later in the period.

made his season debut 1:02 into the game to raucous applause. Tkachuk got into a scrum with before taking a big hit from the San Jose defenseman later in the period. The Panthers had won 12 straight against the Sharks before losing 3-1 in San Jose back in November. San Jose snapped a six-game losing streak in Sunrise with Monday’s win.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Sharks 1, Panthers 0 (0:50, 2nd): Will Smith gets to a rebound off a point shot from Timothy Liljegren and sweeps it past Sergei Bobrovsky .

gets to a rebound off a point shot from and sweeps it past . Sharks 2, Panthers 0 (2:41 2nd): Vincent Desharnais gets to a rebound in front off a shot from Igor Chernyshov.

gets to a rebound in front off a shot from Sharks 3, Panthers 0 (6:12 2nd): Mario Ferraro gets a (guess) rebound in front of the net off a Barclay Goodrow wrist shot from the left circle and this one looks done.

gets a (guess) rebound in front of the net off a wrist shot from the left circle and this one looks done. Sharks 3, Panthers 1 (0:43 3rd): Eetu Luostarinen wrapped a point shot around Sam Reinhart running blocker in front.

wrapped a point shot around running blocker in front. Sharks 4, Panthers 1 (17:21 3rd EN): Goodrow scores into the empty net.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Alex Nedeljkovic, Sharks

2. Barclay Goodrow, Sharks

3. Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME 49