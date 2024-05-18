Sasha Barkov After Florida Panthers Win: ‘I Feel Great’

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov briefly left the ice after making a potential game-saving block with 2:52 left in Game 6 of his team’s game against the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Barkov was back on the ice not long after Gus Forsling gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead — the game-winning goal in Florida’s series win against the host Bruins.

So, how you doing, Sasha Barkov?

“I feel great,’’ he told reporters postgame.

Barkov was indeed feeling no pain after the Panthers advanced to the Eastern Conference final for the second straight time and third time in franchise history.

Florida will play the New York Rangers starting on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s obviously amazing,’’ Barkov said. “Boston was a very tough series, they are an unbelievable team. That win, of course, means a lot. So, we’re happy.”

Barkov’s block of a David Pastrnak power-play shot probably saves the day for the Panthers — and allowed Forsling to be the hero just 79 seconds later.

With Evan Rodrigues in the box, Pastranak took a shot from the left side of the ice with Sergei Bobrovsky down.

Barkov, who will likely win the Selke Trophy for top defensive forward on Saturday, stopped the shot with his left hand.

The Boston power play ended, and Florida remained tied at 1 with the Bruins.

Boston ended the night with 24 blocked shots; Florida 23.

“I think any blocked shot, in the playoffs especially are big,’’ Barkov said. “Our guys sacrificed everything for that. It is fun to watch, fun to be a part of this team.’’

