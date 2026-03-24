How to Watch Panthers Milestone Night v Kraken: Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will celebrate a trio of NHL milestones on Tuesday night with the Seattle Kraken come to Sunrise.

Paul Maurice will join Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman as the only two to ever coach 2,000 NHL games.

Aaron Ekblad becomes only the second player in Panthers history to play in his 800th game with the franchise — and he moves five games back of Sasha Barkov for most games ever by a Florida player.

And Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson, an original member of the Kraken who has missed just one game since it became an expansion franchise in 2021, plays in his 1,000th game.

A lot going on, eh?

“When you say two Cups, it’s a pinch-yourself moment. Really cool, an amazing accomplishment by our team,” Ekblad said on Tuesday morning. “Just happy to be a part of it, happy to play with such amazing players. ”

Before their morning skate, the Seattle players marched through the IcePlex to go outside where they all presented Larsson with a silver Rolex.

More gifts will be coming.

NOTES: KRAKEN at PANTHERS

The Kraken remain in the playoff race out west despite having the same amount of points as the Panthers do. Seattle has dropped three straight since beating the Panthers 6-2 at home last Sunday night.

With so many injuries, the Panthers are going with a much different lineup than we’re used to. But, get used to it.

Maurice said Tuesday that Anton Lundell may be out a little longer than first expected with an upper body injury; Mackie Samoskevich will miss tonight and Thursday after taking a skate to the back of the neck but could return on Long Island on Saturday afternoon.

may be out a little longer than first expected with an upper body injury; will miss tonight and Thursday after taking a skate to the back of the neck but could return on Long Island on Saturday afternoon. Sam Reinhart will miss his fifth straight game with what we now know is a foot injury. Noah Gregor was recalled from Charlotte and will play tonight.

will miss his fifth straight game with what we now know is a foot injury. was recalled from Charlotte and will play tonight. Starting Goalies: The Panthers will have Sergei Bobrovsky back in net tonight. Seattle will go back with Joey Daccord .

The Panthers will have back in net tonight. Seattle will go back with . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers remain on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market.

The Panthers remain on local television tonight. You can stream the game on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ outside the South Florida market. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has the Panthers favored tonight despite their wonky lineup at -130 on the money line. A $130 bet wins $100 if Florida takes it.

ON DECK: GAME No. 70

SEATTLE KRAKEN at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (34-32-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

29 Cole Reinhardt // 92 Tomas Nosek // 24 Vinnie Hinstroza

25 Nolan Foote // 71 Luke Kunin // 18 Noah Gregor

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 3 Seth Jones

6 Donovan Sebrango // 20 Mike Benning

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: None

Injured: Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Mackie Samoskevich (neck laceration), Anton Lundell (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sasha Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED SEATTLE KRAKEN (31-29-9) LINES

74 Bobby McMann // 10 Matty Beniers // 7 Jordan Eberle

84 Kaapo Kaako // 9 Chandler Stephenson // 89 Frederick Gaudreau

27 Berkly Catton // 51 Shane Wright // 20 Eeli Tolvanen

38 Jani Nyman // 59 Ben Meyers // 63 Jacob Melanson

29 Vince Dunn // 6 Adam Larsson

24 Jamie Oleksiak // 62 Brandon Montour

41 Ryker Evans // 55 Ryan Lindgren

35 Joey Daccord

31 Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray,

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)