Sergei Bobrovsky: Happy for Alex Lyon — And the Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky congratulates Alex Lyon after the Florida Panthers beat the host Washington Capitals 4-2 on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SUNRISE — When asked whether he was playing for the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in the final regular season game, Sergei Bobrovsky did not have an answer.

”Honest,’’ he said, “I do not know.”

It has been over two weeks since Bobrovsky has played for the Panthers after he was hit was a nasty illness leading up to what was his final start to date on March 27 in Ottawa.

Alex Lyon took over as Florida’s starter first out of necessity as Bobrovsky got better. Now, it is based on his performance.

Lyon has simply been terrific, leading the Panthers out of that losing streak to the tune of six consecutive wins and a seven-game (6-0-1) point streak which earned them a spot in the playoffs.

But where does that leave Bobrovsky?

”I am excited to be back,” Bobrovsky told Florida Hockey Now on Wednesday morning.

“I am getting ready and waiting for my chance. I am happy for Alex and happy for us. This is a big deal and it did not come easy.

