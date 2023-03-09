The Florida Panthers Pinning Playoff Hopes on Sergei Bobrovsky

SUNRISE — To make the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers have to win a vast majority of their remaining 17 games. Sergei Bobrovsky has been giving them that chance.

Which is the reason the Panthers went so hard after him in the first place.

Early on during the 2018-19 season, the Panthers’ front office identified Bobrovsky as the missing piece to help their team turn into a true contender.

Even through the Panthers had Roberto Luongo and James Reimer under contract for the following season, Florida made up its mind that then-Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky would be a difference maker for their team.

Although it has not always worked out in Florida’s favor since signing Bobrovsky to what was a franchise-record seven-year, $70 million deal in 2019, it is certainly paying off right now.

“Bob was excellent, as always,” captain Sasha Barkov said after Bobrovsky made 31 saves in a 2-1 win against Vegas on Tuesday night. “He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win. It is huge having a goalie like that, playing at the level he is. It is amazing and we are really confident playing in front of him.’’