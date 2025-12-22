Some Rest for the Weary: Florida Panthers Get a Little Time Off

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers, like every other team in the NHL, is feeling the pinch of a compressed schedule.

To accommodate a three-week break for the Winter Olympics, games have been stacked up with numerous stretches of back-to-backs and three games in four days.

The Panthers recently just completed their latest three-in-four; Florida beat the Kings on Wednesday, rallied to beat Carolina on Friday, then got run by the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Now comes time to catch up on some rest.

The Panthers do not play again until Tuesday night in Raleigh against the Hurricanes, then the three-day Christmas break.

Paul Maurice said Saturday that he was 50-50 on holding a practice Monday morning and, by Sunday afternoon, it had been canceled.

Maurice recognizes that a veteran team like his probably gets more out of having an extra day off the ice than continuing to go hard.

He said after Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Blues that he expects his team to be right Tuesday against the Hurricanes, and having a couple of days away from the ice could be beneficial.

“There is not much to say. You’re going to go through it at some points in the year,’’ Sam Reinhart said after the loss.

“It’s all about recovery now and regrouping. We have another big one before the Christmas break. We have been playing our best hockey in the biggest moments against some of the best teams. Recovery and rest is important, especially at this time of year.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 36

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES