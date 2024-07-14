2024 Stanley Cup Champions
Spencer Knight Will Have a Bigger Role with the Florida Panthers Now (+)
SUNRISE — Spencer Knight did not play a game for the Florida Panthers last season, instead, spending the entirety playing with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League.
When their season ended with a loss to Hartford in the playoffs, Knight joined the Panthers for the duration of their run to the Stanley Cup.
Although he did not dress for a game, he was Florida’s No. 3 goalie behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz.
He practiced with the team every day, traveled with them to Boston, New York, and Edmonton during the playoffs.
And, when coach Paul Maurice finally got a chance to hold the Stanley Cup — it was Spencer Knight who handed it to him.
Get FHN in your inbox!
2024 Stanley Cup Champions5 hours ago
Spencer Knight Will Have a Bigger Role with the Florida Panthers Now (+)
2024 Stanley Cup Champions6 hours ago
Florida Panthers Betting Favorite to Win Stanley Cup Again
2024 Stanley Cup Final1 day ago
Florida Panthers Names on the Stanley Cup Revealed. Who Made the Cut?
Florida Panthers1 day ago
What’s Next for Jack Devine After Florida Panthers Camp
2024 Stanley Cup Champions4 days ago
Tomas Nosek says ‘No Hard Feelings,’ Ready to Join Florida Panthers
2024 Stanley Cup Champions4 days ago
Jonathan Huberdeau: ‘Hard to See‘ Panthers Win the Stanley Cup
Florida Panthers6 days ago
Florida Panthers Back on the Ice — For Development Camp
Uncategorized5 days ago
Florida Panthers Add Adam Boqvist After Signing Brother Jesper
2024 Stanley Cup Final1 month ago
Florida Panthers Media Day: Stanley Cup Final
2024 Stanley Cup Final1 month ago
Florida Panthers Practice: Getting Antsy Before Cup Final
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs1 month ago
FHN Postgame: Florida Panthers Celebrate Eastern Conference Title
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs1 month ago