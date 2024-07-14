Spencer Knight Will Have a Bigger Role with the Florida Panthers Now (+)

SUNRISE — Spencer Knight did not play a game for the Florida Panthers last season, instead, spending the entirety playing with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League.

When their season ended with a loss to Hartford in the playoffs, Knight joined the Panthers for the duration of their run to the Stanley Cup.

Although he did not dress for a game, he was Florida’s No. 3 goalie behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz.

He practiced with the team every day, traveled with them to Boston, New York, and Edmonton during the playoffs.

And, when coach Paul Maurice finally got a chance to hold the Stanley Cup — it was Spencer Knight who handed it to him.