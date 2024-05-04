Spencer Knight ‘Humbled,’ Back to Work with the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Spencer Knight was back on the ice with the Florida Panthers on Friday morning after a 10-hour road trip from Charlotte.

He is glad to be back with his teammates and to see the new IcePlex training facility for the first time.

“This place is really nice,” said Knight, who has a spot in the sprawling locker room beside Sergei Bobrovsky.

Speaking to Florida Hockey Now following his team’s practice Friday, Knight said he was happy to get a chance to play most of a team’s games again as he did this season with the AHL Charlotte Checkers.

“The season was good,’’ he said. “It was refreshing to play and to get a good quantity of games was important for my development.’’

Today, less than a week after Charlotte’s season ended in the postseason, Knight is Florida’s No. 3 goalie.

He is behind Bobrovsky and backup Anthony Stolarz, heading into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

And he is fine with that.

“I know what I am,’’ Knight said.