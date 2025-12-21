On Fumes: Big Third Helps Blues Snap Panthers Win Streak

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers simply looked gassed for long stretches of their game Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.

They simply did not have enough to pull this one out.

The Blues scored three times in the third period and ended Florida’s four-game run with a 6-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena.

After a sluggish start — the Panthers had only two borderline scoring chances in the opening period — Florida got things rolling in the second down 2-0.

After Jonatan Berggren gave the Blues a two-goal lead early in the second, the Panthers popped to life and tied the score off goals from A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart.

Only the Blues led 3-2 going into the third when defenseman Justin Faulk beat Tarasov from 45 feet out with 0.8 remaining on the clock.

That seemed to suck the wind out of Florida’s sails.

The Blues scored twice within a span of 51 seconds to make it 5-2 with Robert Thomas getting his second of the third into an empty net to mercifully end this thing.

The Panthers play their final game before the Christmas break Tuesday in Carolina.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Blues 1, Panthers 0 (9:59 1st): Jake Neighbours redirects a point shot from Cam Fowler and beats Daniil Tarasov gloveside.

redirects a point shot from and beats gloveside. Blues 2, Panthers 0 (1:55 2nd PP): Tarasov makes the glove save on a one-timer from Jonatan Berggren but his glove goes over the line.

Tarasov makes the glove save on a one-timer from but his glove goes over the line. Blues 2, Panthers 1 (7:31 2nd): Seth Jones tries to jam the puck in but it comes out to Jesper Boqvist who fires off a quick shot that clips A.J. Greer in front of the net. The Blues challenged for goalie interference but the goal stands.

tries to jam the puck in but it comes out to who fires off a quick shot that clips in front of the net. The Blues challenged for goalie interference but the goal stands. Panthers 2, Blues 2 (12:45 2nd): Sam Reinhart buries a one-timer off a nice pass from Brad Marchand that goes under the glove of Joel Hofer .

buries a one-timer off a nice pass from that goes under the glove of . Blues 3, Panthers 2 (19:59 3rd): Justin Faulk rips a rebound off the side wall from Berggren that zips past Tarasov with 0.8 left on the clock.

rips a rebound off the side wall from Berggren that zips past Tarasov with 0.8 left on the clock. Blues 4, Panthers 2 (12:02 3rd): Neighbors gets his second after a turnover deep in the Florida zone.

Neighbors gets his second after a turnover deep in the Florida zone. Blues 5, Panthers 2 (12:53 3rd): Robert Thomas all but ends it, scoring out in front.

all but ends it, scoring out in front. Blues 6, Panthers 2 (16:28 3rd EN): This time Thomas does end it.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Jake Neighbours, Blues

2. Jonatan Berggren, Blues

3. Robert Thomas, Blues

ON DECK: GAME No. 36

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES