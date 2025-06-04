2025 Stanley Cup Final
Cup Final Game 1: Panthers at Oilers. How to Watch, Lines, Betting
The wait is just about over: After almost a week of anticipation, the 2025 Stanley Cup Final kicks off tonight with the Florida Panthers visiting the Edmonton Oilers.
You have seen this one before.
The Panthers and Oilers will meet for the second straight year in the Final.
Last year, one may remember, the Panthers took a 3-0 series lead but then got blown out in Game 4 — and the Oilers took this thing all the way to Game 7.
The Panthers pulled out a 2-1 win on June 24, winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.
Now, they’re back for more.
“Emotion is starting to kick in,” Evan Rodrigues said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “The excitement level is starting to rise. I will definitely be ready for the puck drop tonight.’’
SCF GAME 1: PANTHERS @ OILERS
- The Panthers will be without AJ Greer tonight due to the lower-body injury he has been dealing with since the Carolina series. Jesper Boqvist returns tonight.
- Teams that win Game 1 in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final hold an all-time series record of 65-20 (.765) — including a 52-10 (.839) mark when starting at home and a 13-10 (.565) clip when starting on the road.
- The winner of Game 1 has gone on to capture the Stanley Cup in each of the past four Finals.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Stuart Skinner just as it was for seven games last June.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Edmonton as a slight favorite (-120) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays the large sum of $100. As far as the series goes, this is a pick ‘em: Both teams are -110 to hoist the Cup.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Oilers Favored: Money Line (-120); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 6.5 (+105/-130)
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton Friday; Game 3: @Florida Monday; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-0) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: AJ Greer (lower body)
PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (0-0) LINES
93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 90 Corey Perry
91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen
21 Trent Frederic // 19 Adam Henrique // 28 Connor Brown
92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson
14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard
25 Darnell Nurse // 27 Brett Kulak
96 Jake Walman // 36 John Klingberg
74 Stuart Skinner
30 Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)