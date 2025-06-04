Cup Final Game 1: Panthers at Oilers. How to Watch, Lines, Betting

The wait is just about over: After almost a week of anticipation, the 2025 Stanley Cup Final kicks off tonight with the Florida Panthers visiting the Edmonton Oilers.

You have seen this one before.

The Panthers and Oilers will meet for the second straight year in the Final.

Last year, one may remember, the Panthers took a 3-0 series lead but then got blown out in Game 4 — and the Oilers took this thing all the way to Game 7.

The Panthers pulled out a 2-1 win on June 24, winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Now, they’re back for more.

“Emotion is starting to kick in,” Evan Rodrigues said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “The excitement level is starting to rise. I will definitely be ready for the puck drop tonight.’’

SCF GAME 1: PANTHERS @ OILERS

The Panthers will be without AJ Greer tonight due to the lower-body injury he has been dealing with since the Carolina series. Jesper Boqvist returns tonight.

Teams that win Game 1 in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final hold an all-time series record of 65-20 (.765) — including a 52-10 (.839) mark when starting at home and a 13-10 (.565) clip when starting on the road.

The winner of Game 1 has gone on to capture the Stanley Cup in each of the past four Finals.

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.

Starting Goalies: It's Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Stuart Skinner just as it was for seven games last June.

NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Edmonton as a slight favorite (-120) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $100 bet pays the large sum of $100. As far as the series goes, this is a pick 'em: Both teams are -110 to hoist the Cup.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS

Best-of-7 Series

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-0) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: AJ Greer (lower body)

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (0-0) LINES

93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 90 Corey Perry

91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 42 Kasperi Kapanen

21 Trent Frederic // 19 Adam Henrique // 28 Connor Brown

92 Vasily Podkolzin // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson

14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard

25 Darnell Nurse // 27 Brett Kulak

96 Jake Walman // 36 John Klingberg

74 Stuart Skinner

30 Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)