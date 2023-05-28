2023 Stanley Cup Final
Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Florida Panthers Open Saturday Night
The Florida Panthers still do not know who they will play when the Stanley Cup Final starts, but at least they know the schedule.
With the Dallas Stars forcing a Game 6 in the Western Conference finals, the Panthers will not play Game 1 of the championship round until Saturday night.
As has been the case throughout this postseason, the Panthers will be the road team when the series starts either in Las Vegas or Dallas.
Vegas held a 3-0 lead on the Stars going into Thursday night’s Game 4, but Dallas won that game in overtime and then beat the Golden Knights 4-2 in Vegas on Saturday night.
Had Vegas won Thursday or Saturday, the Final would have started Wednesday night.
Dallas will play host to the Knights in Game 6 on Monday night with a possible Game 7 on Wednesday.
Vegas leads 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.
Florida has been off since beating Carolina 4-3 on Matthew Tkachuk’s third game-winning goal of the four-game series.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
OR DALLAS STARS
GAME 1
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas OR AmericanAirlines Center, Dallas
- TV: TNT
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 95.6 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Saturday at Dallas/Vegas, 8 (TNT); Game 2: Monday June 5 at DAL/VGK, 8 (TNT); Game 3: Thursday June 8 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 4: Saturday June 10 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 5*: Tuesday June 13 at DAL/VGK, 8 (TNT); Game 6*: Friday June 16 at Florida, 8 (TNT); Game 7*: Monday June 19 at DAL/VGK, 8 (TNT). * – If Necessary
- 2022-23 Regular Season Series Vs. Vegas (Even 1-1): @Vegas 4, Florida 2 (Jan. 12); @Florida 2, Vegas 1 (March 7)
- All-time Regular Season Series: vs. Vegas Golden Knights lead 6-3-1
- 2022-23 Regular Season Series vs. Dallas (Stars Won 2-0):Dallas 6, @Florida 4 (Nov. 17); @Dallas 5, Florida 1 (Jan. 8)
- All-time Regular Season Series: vs. Dallas Florida leads 24-21-2, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First meeting vs. both Vegas or Dallas