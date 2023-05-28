Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Florida Panthers Open Saturday Night

The Florida Panthers still do not know who they will play when the Stanley Cup Final starts, but at least they know the schedule.

With the Dallas Stars forcing a Game 6 in the Western Conference finals, the Panthers will not play Game 1 of the championship round until Saturday night.

As has been the case throughout this postseason, the Panthers will be the road team when the series starts either in Las Vegas or Dallas.

Vegas held a 3-0 lead on the Stars going into Thursday night’s Game 4, but Dallas won that game in overtime and then beat the Golden Knights 4-2 in Vegas on Saturday night.

Had Vegas won Thursday or Saturday, the Final would have started Wednesday night.

Dallas will play host to the Knights in Game 6 on Monday night with a possible Game 7 on Wednesday.

Vegas leads 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

Florida has been off since beating Carolina 4-3 on Matthew Tkachuk’s third game-winning goal of the four-game series.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

THE 2023 STANLEY CUP FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

OR DALLAS STARS