Staying Here: Sam Bennett Gets Eight Years from Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers will keep Sam Bennett in the fold after he signed an eight-year deal with the team on Friday.

Bennett, 29, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and would have been an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

The Panthers, who have won the Stanley Cup championship the past two years, gave Bennett the maximum eight-year contract in the final year that is allowed.

In 2026, the max is seven years.

Florida is also working on keeping Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand before free agency.

Bennett will get $8 million annually — leaving the Panthers $11 million under the cap for the coming season with a number of roster holes to fill.

The Panthers acquired Bennett from the Calgary Flames during the 2021 season for prospect Panthers sent Emil Heineman and a second-round pick.

“He is a young player who possesses solid experience in the postseason,’’ GM Bill Zito said then, “and will be an exciting addition to our lineup.”

Yes, he has been.

Bennett quickly fit right in with the Panthers, and has been one of their top players ever since.

“Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,” Zito said Friday.

“He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers.”

Last season, Bennett scored 25 goals which were three away from his career high set in his first full season with the Panthers in 2021-22.

He also scored an NHL-record 13 road goals during the Stanley Cup playoffs including five in the Cup Final series against the Edmonton Oilers to win the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy.

Bennett is the eighth player on the Panthers with an eight-year contract — although Ekblad is in the final year of his, and Florida did not sign Seth Jones to his.

Zito signed Sam Reinhart to an eight-year contract just before he could become a free agent last June.

Carter Verhaeghe signed an eight-year extension on Opening Night which kicks in this coming season.

