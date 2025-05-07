Stolarz Out for Leafs in Game 2, Woll Starts vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without starting goalie Anthony Stolarz on Wednesday night when they play host to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Leafs hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Stolarz, who played for the Panthers last season, left Monday’s 5-4 win over Florida with a likely concussion after taking a slapshot off the mask in the first and then getting contact to the head from Sam Bennett.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be evaluated but rejoined his teammates on Tuesday.

Stolarz was not on the ice for Wednesday’s morning skate.

Joseph Wall, who started two games against the Panthers in the 2023 second round, will get the start for the Leafs tonight.

Wall relieved Stolarz on Monday night and made 17 saves on 20 shots.

Former Penguins goalie Matt Murray will be Toronto’s backup tonight.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said Stolarz was recovering and there was no timeline for his return.

Florida will have Aaron Ekblad back in the lineup tonight after he served a 2-game suspension for a high hit on Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel.

Mackie Samoskevich is expected to return to the lineup as well.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0