Florida Panthers

Tag, You’re It: Florida Panthers Redesign State License Plate

Published

11 hours ago

on

Florida panthers plate

For the second time since the team redesigned its logo in 2016, hockey fans who drive in Florida can order a new Panthers license plate through the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles department.

According to the FLHSMV’s official website, the new Florida Panthers tag is back in line with other professional sports teams and colleges which offer official state-issued plates.

In the first tag offered by the state following the release of the team’s new logo, the shield was placed in the center.

The new tag has the logo on the far left side of the plate allowing a combination of five letters or numbers.

The old tag was white with ‘Florida Panthers Hockey Club’ on the bottom; the new tag is red with palm tree silhouettes and the words ‘Florida Panthers’ with the team’s ‘walking cat’ logo on either side of the slanted wordmark.

Florida panthers plate

The Florida Panthers plate issued by the state in 2017.

Prior to the logo redesign, the state offered a white plate with the ‘leaping cat’ snapping a hockey stick in two.

To order a new tag, visit the state website or go in person to your local tag agency.

The $25 fee added to the price of a traditional Florida tag benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation and the Florida Sports Foundation Major & Regional Grant Program.

At the start of the year, Florida had issued almost 2 million specialty plates with ‘Endless Summer’ being the most popular with almost 125,000 being in use.

Among colleges and pro teams, the University of Florida is first, followed by the Miami Heat (73,000+), Florida State University and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the state, just over 2,200 Florida Panthers plates are in use — that is compared to 32,000 for the University of Miami, 18,000 for the Dolphins, 9,000 for the Marlins, 3,000 for FIU and 2,500 for FAU.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have about 17,000 plates in use throughout the state — just under 300 of which are registered in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Florida panthers plate

Earl McCracken

Maybe they look better in person, but here they just look like faded old plates.

George Richards

Yeah it’s a picture from the state website. Pretty crummy pic to be honest. I’m sure they look better in person.

Harry Broertjes

What Panthers management seems to overlook is that the tags are terrific free advertising — if not for the driver, certainly for the team. With so few of them out on the road, there’s an easy way to boost their numbers. Now that it costs almost as much to park at the arena as it does to buy a cheap seat during the regular season, why not offer half-price parking to cars with a Panthers tag? Everyone who goes to a game knows they’re being gouged. This would build a little goodwill, and maybe even sell a few more seats,… Read more »

