The Panthers Parlay: Best Bets for Florida at Detroit Red Wings

The Panthers Parlay takes a trip to the Motor City tonight for the best game day bets with Florida visiting the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7.

The Panthers are 3-1; Detroit is 2-1.

In net tonight: Sergei Bobrovsky returns for Florida; Cam Talbot gets the net for the Red Wings.

We’re using the Hard Rock Bet odds since that book is the only legal sports betting outlet in the Sunshine State.

PANTHERS at RED WINGS TOP BETS

BET 1: Over 5.5 Goals (-115)

The Panthers scored just two goals in Philadelphia on Monday night so we think they are going to break out offensively tonight against Talbot. Detroit has scored 10 goals in its first three games this season. These two put up some goals against each other last season as well.

BET 2: Brad Marchand Anytime Goal (+200)

Tonight’s game is on TNT which always seems to give Marchand a little extra boost. He has been terrific to start this season averaging three shots on goal per game.

BET 3: Mackie Samoskevich Over 1.5 SOG (-155)

Samoskevich moves up to the top line and should get a few more opportunities — not that he hasn’t had plenty of them so far. We missed on this bet on Monday; don’t think we will tonight.

BET 4: Aaron Ekblad to Record a Point (+105)

The Florida defenseman usually has a big night playing his hometown Red Wings and as part of the red-hot power play, has a great chance to pick up some points here tonight.

Wednesday’s Wager: $10

Will Pay: $90

With 30 percent Bonus: $114

This Season

ON DECK: GAME No. 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS