Thoughts on the Winter Classic Jerseys? What the Florida Panthers Say

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were holding a team meeting Wednesday morning when the NHL officially released photos and video of what the jerseys would look like for the 2026 Winter Classic which will be played on Jan. 2 in Miami.

Believe it or not, most of the players had not seen them until they were shown pictures after their practice — including coach Paul Maurice, who said he got a glimpse before heading to his daily press conference.

“I think it’s cool. I don’t want them to look ‘normal’ but completely different from what we usually wear,’’ Maurice said. “Then you will always remember that sweater for that event. These things are great.’’

The uniforms, which became public on Wednesday, have a distinct retro vibe to them with the New York Rangers basically going with a reverse version of their 100th Anniversary ‘Centennial’ look.

The NHL had to get a little more creative to give the Panthers a retro look, figuring Florida’s stylings in 1993 were a classic look even then.

So, the Panthers will wear jerseys that look a lot like what the old Miami Clippers and Havana Tropicals of the 1938-39 Tropical Hockey League wore.

There is a vintage take on the team’s original leaping cat logo, and horizontal stripes on both the jersey and the socks.

In an informal poll taken by Florida Hockey Now, the Panthers really seem to like them.

“I think they are pretty cool, they bring a touch of everything from the old-school stripes to the older logo,’’ Evan Rodrigues said. “Winter Classic jerseys are usually different, flirt with the edge a little bit. That brings some of the Panthers past into play with a new look. It’s cool. Everyone tries to bring something in from the past and these have that 1930s feel. I love the yellow-gold pants and gloves.’’

Said Mackie Samoskevich: “I like the gloves and the pants, they look really cool. The old-school look works. The stripes add some pizzazz.”

Although the look of the 1930s-stylized Panthers logo seems to be the most criticized part of the jersey, Noah Gregor said he liked that the most.

“I do like the old logo and I always thought it was a cool logo when the Panthers used to wear it,’’ Gregor said. “I like the stripes too. Try something different. That works.’’

