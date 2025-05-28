Tickets for Florida Panthers Winter Classic in Miami going on Sale

Tickets to the 2026 NHL Winter Classic outdoor game being held at LoanDepot Park in Miami have been on sale to season ticket holders of both the Florida Panthers and Miami Marlins.

Wednesday morning, the NHL opened another presale event using this link. The code is WCSOCIAL

Next Wednesday, the remainder of the tickets for the Miami Winter Classic are available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. through this Ticketmaster link.

The cheapest get-in ticket is around $230 to sit in the upper deck.

Prices go up significantly from there.

LoanDepot Park in Little Havana has a baseball capacity of 37,000.

The Panthers will play host to the New York Rangers on Jan. 2 in the first tropical outdoor hockey game — and the first of two outdoor games in the state of Florida next season.

On Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stadium in the NHL Stadium Series.

The NHL coordinated the two games to be played close to each other, with the Miami Winter Classic kicking off a month of hockey celebration in the Sunshine State complete with a road tour throughout Florida.

The Miami Winter Classic will be the 44th outdoor game the NHL has put on; Tampa will be the 45th.

Questions, obviously, have popped up as to how the NHL will be able to hold outdoor games in Florida — winter months or not.

In the case of the Winter Classic, the ice will be built at the Marlins ballpark with the retractable roof closed and the air conditioning on full blast. On game day, barring rain, the plan is for the roof to be opened for the game.

The NHL is going to get creative in building ice at Raymond James Stadium since it does not have a roof.

The league plans to build a temporary warehouse-type structure on the football field where the ice will be made and maintained. On the day of the game, they will tear down the warehouse and remove it from the building.

“It’s bold, it’s audacious, it is an attempt to do something special for the fans in Florida who haven’t had a home outdoor game,’’ NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said when he visited the Panthers for a playoff game a few weeks ago.

“Some people have suggested we’re crazy, but I don’t think we are. We believe in our hockey operations and our ice makers will provide a great environment for a game. And, we have the benefit in Miami to keep the roof closed while we make the ice. We’re going to play the game at night, open [the roof] in advance of the game, and we think it is going to be a great experience.’’

