Tickets For Panthers and Rangers in ECF On Sale Today

The Florida Panthers will put single game tickets on sale for their upcoming series against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final starting this morning at 10.

First dibs will go to season-ticket holders starting at 10 a.m.

Members of the team’s ‘93 Society — which is a fan club — will get the second crack at Games 3, 4 and 6 starting at 1 p.m.

Single game tickets that remain for those games will go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. at SeatGeek.

Florida advanced to the Eastern Conference final for the second straight year on Friday night, knocking out the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game 6.

The Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes last year to advance to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost in 5 to the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is the second time Florida and the Rangers have met in the playoffs, and the first since 1997.

Florida won Game 1 of that first-round series before losing the next four to the Rangers.

This year, New York won the NHL Presidents’ Trophy with 114 points.

Florida went 2-0-1 in three games against the Rangers during the regular season.

Game 1 is at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

All games in this best-of-7 series will be broadcast either on ESPN or ABC.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)