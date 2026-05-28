Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk poses with his Olympic gold medal alongside Florida equipment manager Teddy Richards and GM Bill Zito at the Winter Olympics in Milan. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Matthew Tkachuk was vying to become the first American member of the coveted Triple Gold Club at the IIHF World Championship but that will have to wait another year after Team USA lost 4-0 to Canada in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tkachuk has already won gold with Team USA at the Olympics and the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

He had hoped to become the 31st member with a win in Switzerland this offseason.

Tkachuk, who missed the first three games of the tournament, ended with three goals and seven points in eight games.

Macklin Celebrini and Dylan Holloway scored on USA goalie Devin Cooley before adding a pair of empty net goals.

Team USA, which was headed by Florida assistant GM Brett Peterson with Bill Zito serving as an assistant, went 4-4 in the tournament.

Finland moves on to the semifinal round thanks in part to a goal from Anton Lundell and an assist from Sasha Barkov in a 4-1 win over Czechia.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON