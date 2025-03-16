A Tkachuk Brothers Playoff Series? It Could Just Happen

Brady Tkachuk was on the ice celebrating the Florida Panthers last playoff win with his older brother Matthew.

You may remember that one.

He may be on the ice for Florida’s next playoff game, too.

The Ottawa Senators, after missing the playoffs the past seven seasons, have created a little separation in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Yes, there are a lot of games remaining, but the Senators have won six straight — including 3-2 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night — to take control of their own playoff destiny.

Ottawa has a five-point lead on the New York Rangers with a game in hand for the first wild card.

Brady Tkachuk has been a big part of this resurgence, scoring six goals with eight points in his past eight games coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are in a battle to make the playoffs, but have made a big comeback just to be in this position.

Four other teams are within three points of that last spot.

Now, back to the Panthers and Senators and the Tkachuk Brothers playoff reunion everyone wants to see.

For the Tkachuk Series to go down, a number of things have to happen.

First, the Senators and Panthers need to keep their current position — and there is certainly no guarantee that is going to happen.

Florida holds a four-point lead on the Leafs and Lightning; Ottawa is four back of those two.

Right now, the two teams are on course to meet in the first round.

Florida would be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by winning the Atlantic Division. By virtue of that, the Panthers would face the top wild-card team which, right now, is Ottawa.

If the Senators keep winning at this incredible pace, it is conceivable they move up in the Atlantic Division standings and challenge the big dogs for one of the top three seeds.

Which could also set up a first round matchup between Matthew Tkachuk and his younger brother if Florida and Ottawa end up finishing second and third in the division standings.

The other big factor in a potential Tkachuk Series is whether Matthew is healthy enough to play.

Matthew Tkachuk is on LTIR and will not play for the Panthers until the playoffs after sustaining a groin injury during the 4 Nations.

Will he be ready to go in Game 1?

The Panthers are not saying.

And they cannot say.

If the Panthers said that Matthew Tkachuk would most certainly be ready for the playoffs when they start, they would be admitting that he probably would be healthy enough to play in the regular season.

That just opens up a big ol’ can of LTIR mess.

So, we will just assume Matthew Tkachuk will be ready for Game 1.

Will Brady Tkachuk be there, too?

