FHN Today: Tkachuk Back Tonight? Another NHL Coach Gone
FORT LAUDERDALE — For the second straight practice, the Florida Panthers had Matthew Tkachuk on the ice and working on their second line and top power-play unit.
It looks like Tkachuk will play tonight when the Panthers open up against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Only coach Paul Maurice said a decision would happen later this afternoon.
With an 8:30 kick, Florida’s morning skate is not until noon.
So, we’ll see.
“If he gets through that morning skate, everyone gives a thumbs up, then he’ll go,” Maurice said about the playing status of Tkachuk.
If not?
“We’re close enough now that you put yourself in the position where you would consider two more days if you thought you were right there,” Maurice said.
“The doctors and Matthew will tell us where he’s at, and we will go from there.”
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Season Series (Tied 2-2)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
