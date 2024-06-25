Uncategorized
Tkachuk, Florida Panthers Take Stanley Cup to Lauderdale Beach
The Florida Panthers did not seem to get much sleep after winning the Stanley Cup on Monday night.
Social media was ablaze Tuesday morning and Matthew Tkachuk, Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell, and many of their teammates continued their celebration with the Cup.
“This is the most amazing thing I have ever seen,’’ Tkachuk said early Tuesday morning.
Keith Tkachuk took the boys for a ride on Matthew’s golf cart to get the day started, first stopping for coffee then to the Elbo Room right off A1A.
After having a few pops up on the second floor, Matthew Tkachuk led a procession across the street where he dove into the Atlantic with the Cup.
Big Walt driving Matty Tkachuk and Barkov with the Cup in a Golf Cart to the Elbo Room 🍻🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ad7YxE0gsq
— Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) June 25, 2024
The party soon returned to the Elbo Room where it continued into the afternoon.
Fort Lauderdale police issued a statement that Las Olas Boulevard was closed at A1A because of “heavy pedestrian traffic.’’
The Panthers will have a formal celebration on Sunday with a championship parade down A1A — it will pass the Elbo Room, so expect the parade to stop for some impromptu run-ins — with a rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park to follow.
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
- Stanley Cup Championship Parade, Fort Lauderdale: Sunday, 11 a.m.
- NHL Draft, Las Vegas: Friday-Saturday
- NHL Free Agency: Monday
- Florida Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Early July
- Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Mid-September
- Florida Panthers Preseason: Late September
- Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: TBA