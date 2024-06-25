Florida Panthers to Hold Stanley Cup Parade along the Beach

Connect with us

The Florida Panthers will hold a Stanley Cup parade on Sunday morning, with the event running along A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers will have a parade with fire engines and the like, with it ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at SE 5th Street for a formal on-stage rally.

The Championship Celebration will start at 11 a.m. from Riomar Street and head south, wrapping up at the park across from Hotel Maren.

Information on parking and other details will be released in the coming days; the Panthers have set up a site at FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral for more information.

On Monday night, the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Final.

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
  • Stanley Cup Championship Parade, Fort Lauderdale: Sunday, 11 a.m.
  • NHL Draft, Las Vegas: Friday-Saturday
  • NHL Free Agency: Monday
  • Florida Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Early July
  • Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Mid-September
  • Florida Panthers Preseason: Late September
  • Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: TBA

Zeke1961

Congratulations to players, staff, management, and fans alike.
An overwhelming outpouring of gratitude to all.
Too early in the processing stage to coherently offer up anymore than that now.

