Florida Panthers to Hold Stanley Cup Parade along the Beach

The Florida Panthers will hold a Stanley Cup parade on Sunday morning, with the event running along A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

The Panthers will have a parade with fire engines and the like, with it ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park at SE 5th Street for a formal on-stage rally.

The Championship Celebration will start at 11 a.m. from Riomar Street and head south, wrapping up at the park across from Hotel Maren.

Information on parking and other details will be released in the coming days; the Panthers have set up a site at FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral for more information.

On Monday night, the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Final.

For More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS