Tkachuk Played Through Serious Injury to Repeat as Cup Champion

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers run to a second straight Stanley Cup championship did not come without some pain for two of their top players: Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov.

Tkachuk, of course, had Florida’s most publicized injury this season after being forced onto LTIR after being hurt at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

“I know I tore my adductor [muscle] right off the bone,” Tkachuk told Florida Hockey Now after Tuesday’s 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“I did not think I was going to be able to play.’’

It also sounds like Tkachuk had a sports hernia which explains why he was spotted numerous times wearing a tight flak jacket around his midsection.

Tkachuk also confirmed reports about going to Europe seeking treatment to try and get back on the ice.

“I went to so many places, like five different cities,’’ Tkachuk continued. “The doctors and trainers here were unbelievable. But I went to a bunch of places, and it got me to the point of playing.”

And the pain?

“It was [freaking] brutal,’’ Tkachuk said.

Paul Maurice said Barkov “split the palm of his hand open,’’ in Florida’s Game 1 loss in Edmonton.

“He had those sutures torn out twice,’’ Maurice said, “until he just glued it together.”

Barkov was also dealing with a knee injury sustained against Carolina in the Eastern Conference final.

“That had something to do with his point production,’’ Maurice said. “Grade 2 MCL in the Carolina series and took some days off. It took him a few games to get back to health.”

Said Anton Lundell: “We had a lot of guys who played through some stuff. It just shows the guys, we’ve got some real warriors on our team and you know, every single guy is important and we know nobody wants to be away. So, that’s why I’m really proud of the guys as well.”

Tkachuk said on Monday that his main goal was to start the first-round series against the Lightning because Tampa Bay would be Florida’s toughest challenge in getting back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tuesday night, he went a step further than that.

“I wanted to be back because, looking back now, that was our hardest round,’’ Tkachuk said. “I mean, all these teams, they’re not as good as Tampa in my opinion. That was the toughest round. Even not at 100 percent, I had to play in that.’’

Said Maurice: “I was really not hopeful at the start that he would survive the first round. We just didn’t think he could do it.”

Tkachuk was, like last year, surrounded by family on the ice postgame.

Dad Keith and brother Brady were there enjoying yet another championship run by Matthew.

“I would not be here without them,’’ Matthew said. “It means so much, makes it that much more fun.’’

In the end, Tkachuk was tied with Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe for the team lead with 23 points. He also had eight goals.

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT