Tkachuk Returns to Panthers Practice. Will He Play in Winter Classic?

FORT LAUDERDALE — Ever since he began skating again, the question surrounding the return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers lineup was whether it would be in time to play in the NHL Winter Classic.

It does not look like it.

Tkachuk practiced with the Panthers for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon at the IcePlex with Paul Maurice saying it was “great to see him skating.”

But when the question was asked whether Tkachuk could play Friday night at LoanDepot Park in Miami against the Rangers, Maurice was pretty blunt.

“There are a whole bunch of things he has to get through and the question is, is there enough time?’,” Maurice said. “He might be healthy enough or close to it that he could play. But we’re not guessing on this. There are numbers he has to hit.

“It has been six months since he has played in a hockey game. As much as we like the spectacle of it, as much as we would love him to be a part of it — it would be great for the game to see him out there. But the Florida Panthers need him healthy, and need him for the rest of the year.

“It’s really not my decision, and it should not be. Doctors will inform the player, and the player and doctors make the decision.’’

The Panthers would love to have Tkachuk in the lineup tonight if that was possible but, like Maurice and Bill Zito have said repeatedly, they are not going to rush him back.

One of the worst things the Panthers could have happen is to bring Tkachuk back too soon only for him to aggravate the injury down the road and be out even longer.

Tkachuk had surgery to repair his torn adductor and a sports hernia in August. That was just over four months ago.

Even though Tkachuk says he feels great, the medical staff is going to have the final call on when Tkachuk can return.

Friday simply does not seem like enough time — especially with the Panthers holding just a morning skate today and a light skate around Thursday at Marlins Park.

“Matthew has had some big moments in the game of hockey, right?” Maurice said. “He is not 42, where this could be his last chance to do something unique or interesting. I love all those guys, and I feel the same way for [Florida’s other injured players]. They would all love to be a part of this.

“But their families are all going to be there. And it’s not like they have been in and out of the lineup for us. They have just been out. So, we won’t notice it.’’

