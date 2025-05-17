BACK TO TORONTO: Matthews Leads Leafs to Game 6 Win Over Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be going back to Toronto for Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews scored the game’s first goal 6:20 into the third period to help the Leafs get a 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

Game 7 will be Sunday night at 7:30.

Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Joseph Woll were playing lights out, but a turnover led to Matthews getting through the offensive zone and scoring on Bobrovsky to make it 1-0.

Max Pacioretty all but ended it when he scored with 5:43 remaining.

Bobrovsky ended with 15 saves; Woll made 21 for his first postseason shutout.

The Panthers had won three straight in the series — and now both teams are 2-1 on home ice.

The winner of Sunday’s winner-take-all will move on to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

GAME 6: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS

Toronto forced its first Game 7 in a playoff round beyond the first since 2002.

The Panthers are attempting to be the first defending Stanley Cup champion to reach the Conference final since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022.

LEAFS / PANTHERS SCORING

Leafs 1, Panthers 0 (6:20 3rd): A Gus Forsling turnover in the neutral zone turns into Auston Matthews coming the other way — and he gets his first of the series by going 5-hole on Sergei Bobrovsky .

A turnover in the neutral zone turns into coming the other way — and he gets his first of the series by going 5-hole on . Leafs 2, Panthers 0 (14:17 3rd): Bobby McMann gets the rush going out of the defensive zone, sending a cross-ice pass to Max Pacioretty who bounds the puck off Bobrovsky.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF GAME 6

1. Joseph Woll, Toronto

Toronto 2. Auston Matthews , Toronto

, Toronto 3. Max Pacioretty, Toronto

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 7

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series tied 3-3