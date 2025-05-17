2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
BACK TO TORONTO: Matthews Leads Leafs to Game 6 Win Over Panthers
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be going back to Toronto for Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.
Auston Matthews scored the game’s first goal 6:20 into the third period to help the Leafs get a 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
Game 7 will be Sunday night at 7:30.
Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Joseph Woll were playing lights out, but a turnover led to Matthews getting through the offensive zone and scoring on Bobrovsky to make it 1-0.
Max Pacioretty all but ended it when he scored with 5:43 remaining.
Bobrovsky ended with 15 saves; Woll made 21 for his first postseason shutout.
The Panthers had won three straight in the series — and now both teams are 2-1 on home ice.
The winner of Sunday’s winner-take-all will move on to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.
GAME 6: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS
- Toronto forced its first Game 7 in a playoff round beyond the first since 2002.
- The Panthers are attempting to be the first defending Stanley Cup champion to reach the Conference final since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022.
LEAFS / PANTHERS SCORING
- Leafs 1, Panthers 0 (6:20 3rd): A Gus Forsling turnover in the neutral zone turns into Auston Matthews coming the other way — and he gets his first of the series by going 5-hole on Sergei Bobrovsky.
- Leafs 2, Panthers 0 (14:17 3rd): Bobby McMann gets the rush going out of the defensive zone, sending a cross-ice pass to Max Pacioretty who bounds the puck off Bobrovsky.
FHN’S 3 STARS OF GAME 6
- 1. Joseph Woll, Toronto
- 2. Auston Matthews, Toronto
- 3. Max Pacioretty, Toronto
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 7
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series tied 3-3
- When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Panthers 6, Leafs 1; Game 6: @Florida 8; Game 7: Sunday @Toronto 7:30 (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
- Up Next: Winner vs. Carolina Hurricanes (M2), 2025 Eastern Conference final
Dear Panthers:
Don’t be afraid of getting a penalty in order to impose your will.
You’re welcome.
Go Cats.