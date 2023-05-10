Round 2, Game No. 4: Lines, Betting Odds for Maple Leafs at Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers enter Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a chance to clinch their first Eastern Conference finals berth since 1996.

Even after taking a 3-0 lead in the series, the focus has remained the same: Go day-by-day and continue playing the same game.

”Throughout the playoffs, we’ve kind of taken the mentality of taking just one game at a time,” Josh Mahura said.

”Regardless of whether we are up and down, we’re just looking forward to coming to the rink and playing tonight.”

The Panthers will not be changing much as they enter Game 4.

They will run the same lineup since starting their six-game playoff winning streak during Game 5 of the first round.

Ryan Lomberg is still missing with a hand injury — although he did skate in a yellow, non-contact jersey in Wednesday morning’s pre-game skate — and the lines will remain the same.

“We have been reasonably healthy, I mean everybody’s got their guys that are dealing with something but being able to put those guys in the lineup and that consistency in your routine, it’s important,” coach Paul Maurice said.

”You just can’t be a slave to it because you have to handle the adversity and what you would eventually call distractions and things that change in your day.”

The Panthers know the Maple Leafs will be throwing the kitchen sink at them in Game 4, desperately trying to keep their season alive.

But the thought of preventing a Game 5 in Toronto is not on Florida’s mind either.

They are preparing for Wednesday’s game the same way they have with the past six, and that seems like that has worked out just fine.

“Regardless of where the series is at, we know they are going to come out and give their best effort,” Mahura said.

“We are just coming to the rink preparing to play our best game of the series.”

The starting goalies will be Sergei Bobrovsky and Joseph Woll.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)

GAME 4 (Florida Leads 3-0)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 10 Anthony Duclair

21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

22 Zac Dalpe // 12 Eric Staal // 6 Colin White

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

18 Marc Staal // 62 Brandon Montour

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

34 Alex Lyon

Scratched: Mike Benning, Evan Fitzpatrick, Givani Smith, Casey Fitzgerald, Lucas Carlsson, Connor Bunnaman, Grigori Denisenko, Patrick Giles, Mack Guzda, Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted, Santtu Kinnunen, John Ludvig, Mackie Samsoskevich, Calle Sjalin

Injured: Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Ryan Lomberg (hand)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

19 Calle Jarnkrok // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

15 Alexander Kerfoot // 91 John Tavares //88 William Nylander

58 Michael Bunting // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 52 Noel Acciari

24 Zach Auston-Reese // 64 David Kampf //28 Sam Lafferty

44 Morgan Reilly // 2 Luke Schenn

3 Justin Holl // 78 T.J. Brodie

22 Jake McCabe // 37 Timothy Liljegren

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray