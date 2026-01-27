Panthers GameDay v Mammoth: How to Watch, Lines, Odds, Goalies

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will welcome back a number of familiar faces tonight against the Utah Mammoth while also celebrating a nice milestone.

A.J. Greer will play in his 300th NHL game tonight.

And it is Star Wars Night as well.

“It reminds you of all the hard work and all the sacrifices you’ve put in,’’ Greer said after Tuesday’s morning skate.

“It’s an honor to be able to play 300 games in this league and chase even more. It’s an important milestone. It keeps you grounded and makes you appreciate all the things that you do.”

The Panthers will honor Nate Schmidt and Vitek Vanecek tonight during the first period.

Both players were part of last year’s Stanley Cup championship.

Utah also has 2024 Cup champ Kevin Stenlund as well as former Florida prospect Lawson Crouse, who was the Panthers’ first-round pick during the 2015 draft held in Sunrise.

“The last time they played here were a lot of good memories for them,’’ coach Andre Tourigny said of Schmidt and Vanecek. “They are a big part of our team here, we are really happy to have them. But I am sure there will be a lot of emotion tonight.’’

NOTES: MAMMOTH at PANTHERS

Florida captain Sasha Barkov was back on the ice for a workout Tuesday morning.

was back on the ice for a workout Tuesday morning. With nine wins in January, Utah is tied for the second-most in the NHL; its 19 points is tied for third.

The Mammoth is finishing its eighth of 11 back-to-backs tonight. Utah is 2-4-1 record in the second game of a back-to-back set this season.

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back for the Panthers after getting the win Saturday in Minnesota. Vanecek is expected to start for the Mammoth.

How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television tonight. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

is back for the Panthers after getting the win Saturday in Minnesota. Vanecek is expected to start for the Mammoth. The Panthers are on local television tonight. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favored (-150) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $150 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 52

UTAH MAMMOTH at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (28-20-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

95 Sandis Vilmanis // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 79 Cole Schwindt // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist, Luke Kunin

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED UTAH MAMMOTH (27-21-4) LINES

9 Clayton Keller // 8 Nick Schmaltz // 67 Lawson Crouse

77 JJ Peterka // 27 Barrett Hayton // 19 Daniil But

53 Michael Carcone // 22 Jack McBain // 11 Dylan Guenther

13 Brandon Tanev // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 38 Liam O’Brien

98 Mikhail Sergachev // 50 Sean Durzi

88 Nate Schmidt // 6 John Marino

28 Ian Cole // 57 Nick DeSimone

41 Vitek Vanecek

70 Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)