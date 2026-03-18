Road Woes Continue for Panthers, Lose to Lowly Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks had only won four games since the calendar flipped to 2026, but were on their game Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Florida, welcoming Seth Jones back to the lineup and celebrating Sergei Bobrovsky’s 800th game, found itself down a pair after a lackluster opening period and never recovered in a 5-2 loss.

The Panthers are 0-2 on this four-game road trip and have been outscored 11-4 in Seattle and Vancouver.

The trip continues with a back-to-back Alberta set starting Thursday in Edmonton.

Tuesday, the Panthers trailed 1-0 before Carter Verhaeghe forced a turnover near the halfwall deep in the offensive zone, getting the puck to a wide-open Matthew Tkachuk for the equalizer.

Only Elias Pettersson scored his second power-play goal of the night and Marco Rossi added one before the end of the first for a 3-1 Vancouver lead.

Sam Bennett scored to make it 3-2 in the first, but the Panthers trailed 4-2 midway through the third when they put on a strong push with Evander Kane in the penalty box.

Florida could not get one past Kevin Lankinen, however, as he improved to 8-3-2 against the Panthers.

NOTES: PANTHERS at CANUCKS

Not only was Bobrovsky celebrating his 800th NHL game, but center Tomas Nosek played in No. 500.

played in No. 500. Tkachuk leads the Panthers in scoring with nine goals and 22 points in 20 games.

Since making his debut with the team in 2022, Tkachuk has been in the top three for team scoring in each season — even last season, when he missed the final 25 games. Tkachuk had 57 points last season before getting hurt at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

HOW THEY SCORED

Canucks 1, Panthers 0 (3:49 1st PP): Elias Pettersson gets his first of the night, scoring from the right circle.

gets his first of the night, scoring from the right circle. Panthers 1, Canucks 1 (11:41 1st): Carter Verhaeghe forces a turnover deep in the offensive zone and gets the puck right to Matthew Tkachuk in front to tie it.

forces a turnover deep in the offensive zone and gets the puck right to in front to tie it. Canucks 2, Panthers 1 (13:40 1st PP): Pettersson’s second goal of the night goes off Gus Forsling and pinballs around before getting past Sergei Bobrovsky .

Pettersson’s second goal of the night goes off and pinballs around before getting past . Canucks 3, Panthers 1 (17:46 1st): Marco Rossi gets alone in front and flies one over Bobrovsky’s stick.

gets alone in front and flies one over Bobrovsky’s stick. Canucks 3, Panthers 2 (11:28 2nd): Tkachuk takes a pass from Verhaeghe and slips it to Sam Bennett who shovels it in from the left circle.

Tkachuk takes a pass from Verhaeghe and slips it to who shovels it in from the left circle. Canucks 4, Panthers 2 (14:28 2nd): Aatu Raty scores in the slot off a pass from Evander Kane .

scores in the slot off a pass from . Canucks 5, Panthers 2 (14:25 3rd): Drew O’Connor all but seals the deal for Vancouver.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Elias Pettersson, Canucks

2. Marco Rossi, Canucks

3. Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 68