Video: Florida Panthers Hold Final Practice Before Game 1 v. Rangers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers held their final practice before the start of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers on Tuesday morning at the IcePlex.

Game 1 is Wednesday at 8 on ESPN.

The Panthers fly to New York today.

Florida did a lot of power play and penalty kill work with the expectation that special teams will play a big role in this upcoming series.

Matthew Tkachuk did not take part in Tuesday’s practice, but coach Paul Maurice said that was planned and, when the Panthers have consecutive practice days, Tkachuk will take one of them off.

Today’s video — up on the FHN YouTube Channel — include Maurice, Brandon Montour, and Evan Rodrigues.

Yesterday’s post-practice video from Maurice and Sasha Barkov is up as well.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)