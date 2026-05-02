The winning continued for Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola on Saturday at the 152nd Kentucky Derby.

Viola is a co-owner of Golden Tempo, the 23-1 long shot that won the 1 1/8-mile race at Churchill Downs.

This is the second Kentucky Derby win for the Viola family and their St. Elias Stables joining Always Dreaming in 2017.

The Panthers, of course, won the Stanley Cup championship in back-to-back years in 2024 and 2025.

Saturday’s win for Golden Tempo was a historic one, with Cherie DeVaux becoming the first female trainer to ever win the Kentucky Derby and just the second to win a Triple Crown race.

Jockey Jose Ortiz won his first Kentucky Derby in his 11th attempt.

Ortiz brought Golden Tempo on a mad charge from the back of the field, edging out one of the favorites in Renegade (6-1).

Golden Tempo paid $48.24 to win on a $2 bet.

A third-place finisher in the Arkansas Derby, Golden Tempo started in the 19th position.

DeVaux told NBC Sports after the race that a decision on whether to chase the Triple Crown at the Preakness later this month remains undecided.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON