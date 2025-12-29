Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay v Capitals: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers seemed to have quickly gotten over Saturday’s loss to the rival Lightning in preparation for tonight’s game with the visiting Washington Capitals.
Florida is 1-0 against the Capitals this season and the lineup will be the same.
Washington is coming off an overtime win against the Devils and will also run the same lineup even if some lines are adjusted for the heavier play of the Panthers.
Washington coach Spencer Carbery was asked by a reporter if his team was ready for a switch in mentality, going from a “team that skates around you to one that skates through you.’’
”I think that is the key tonight is how quickly we understand the differences of the game flow from the New Jersey Devils versus playing the Florida Panthers,” Carbery said. “Just a different style of game.’’
A couple of South Florida products will again be in the lineup for the Capitals in forward Brandon Duhaime (Coral Springs) and Jakob Chychrun (Boca Raton) who both grew up in the Jr. Panthers system.
Florida also knows Justin Sourdif pretty well with the former Panthers prospect scoring the last time the Capitals were in town.
“It’s always a blast whenever you’re able to come back to your hometown and play in front of friends and family,’’ Duhaime said. “It’s pretty sweet.’’
NOTEBOOK: CAPITALS AT PANTHERS
- Matthew Tkachuk was back on the ice for morning skate on Monday and stayed out a long time after things had wrapped up. He is not expected to play until next week at the earliest.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky goes for the Panthers; The Capitals will start Logan Thompson.
- How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a slight favorite (-130) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $130 bet wins $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 38
WASHINGTON CAPITALS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 931 or 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-130); Puck Line -1.5 (+175); O/U 5.5 (-120/+100)
- This Season (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Washington: Jan. 17. At Florida: Panthers 6, Capitals 3 (Nov. 13); Monday.
- Last Season: Capitals won 3-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Washington leads 70-48-14, 9 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (20-15-2) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 10 A.J. Greer
71 Luke Kunin // 53 Jack Studnicka // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Noah Gregor
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
PROJECTED WASHINGTON CAPITALS (20-13-5) LINES
24 Connor McMichael // 34 Justin Sourdif // 8 Alex Ovechkin
21 Aliaksei Protas // 17 Dylan Strome // 43 Tom Wilson
9 Ryan Leonard // 26 Nic Dowd // 53 Ethen Frank
22 Brandon Duhaime // 29 Hendrix Lapierre // 72 Anthony Beauvillier
42 Martin Fehervary // 74 John Carlson
6 Jakob Chychrun // 3 Matt Roy
38 Rasmus Sandin // 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk
48 Logan Thompson
79 Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
