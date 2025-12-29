Panthers GameDay v Capitals: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers seemed to have quickly gotten over Saturday’s loss to the rival Lightning in preparation for tonight’s game with the visiting Washington Capitals.

Florida is 1-0 against the Capitals this season and the lineup will be the same.

Washington is coming off an overtime win against the Devils and will also run the same lineup even if some lines are adjusted for the heavier play of the Panthers.

Washington coach Spencer Carbery was asked by a reporter if his team was ready for a switch in mentality, going from a “team that skates around you to one that skates through you.’’

”I think that is the key tonight is how quickly we understand the differences of the game flow from the New Jersey Devils versus playing the Florida Panthers,” Carbery said. “Just a different style of game.’’

A couple of South Florida products will again be in the lineup for the Capitals in forward Brandon Duhaime (Coral Springs) and Jakob Chychrun (Boca Raton) who both grew up in the Jr. Panthers system.

Florida also knows Justin Sourdif pretty well with the former Panthers prospect scoring the last time the Capitals were in town.

“It’s always a blast whenever you’re able to come back to your hometown and play in front of friends and family,’’ Duhaime said. “It’s pretty sweet.’’

NOTEBOOK: CAPITALS AT PANTHERS

Matthew Tkachuk was back on the ice for morning skate on Monday and stayed out a long time after things had wrapped up. He is not expected to play until next week at the earliest.

goes for the Panthers; The Capitals will start . How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers are on local TV tonight. The game can be streamed at Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a slight favorite (-130) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $130 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 38

WASHINGTON CAPITALS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (20-15-2) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 10 A.J. Greer

71 Luke Kunin // 53 Jack Studnicka // 70 Jesper Boqvist

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Noah Gregor

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

PROJECTED WASHINGTON CAPITALS (20-13-5) LINES

24 Connor McMichael // 34 Justin Sourdif // 8 Alex Ovechkin

21 Aliaksei Protas // 17 Dylan Strome // 43 Tom Wilson

9 Ryan Leonard // 26 Nic Dowd // 53 Ethen Frank

22 Brandon Duhaime // 29 Hendrix Lapierre // 72 Anthony Beauvillier

42 Martin Fehervary // 74 John Carlson

6 Jakob Chychrun // 3 Matt Roy

38 Rasmus Sandin // 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk

48 Logan Thompson

79 Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)