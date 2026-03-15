Western Swing May Showcase Depth of the Florida Panthers

The four-game western swing which begins tonight in Seattle may mean little for the Panthers’ finish in the standings, barring a miracle, but can mean a lot towards offseason personnel decisions.

Coach Paul Maurice has stated that he wants to rest his overworked veterans and would like to have a look at people in the system.

With Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand out at start of the road trip, there will be plenty of opportunity for the bottom-6ers and reserves to prove themselves.

Bennett is expected to play Tuesday in Vancouver; Seth Jones may as well.

But Florida does have players they would like to see a little more of.

The Panthers have their share of expiring contracts which require extension decisions.

Likewise, players now on minimum salaries and deserving of a raise may consider offers elsewhere.

Tomas Nosek and A.J. Greer are both UFA at season’s end.

While the Panthers have considered them valuable and expressed interest in re-signing them, much will depend on cap availability after all the injured players are back.

In past seasons, Bill Zito has let low-priced favorites such as Ryan Lomberg, Nick Cousins, and Josh Mahura move on to better deals elsewhere.

Recent new acquisitions, Vinnie Hinostroza and Cole Reinhart, have been getting a good look from Maurice. Hinostroza is on an expiring two-year two-way minimum wage deal originally signed with Nashville.

Reinhart has another year on the one-way two-year contract signed with Vegas at slightly above the minimum.

Noah Gregor and Jack Studnicka, now with Charlotte, and Luke Kunin who was just recalled from Charlotte, were offseason free agent depth signings.

All three spent time with the Panthers with mixed results and are on two-way contracts. Zito and Maurice will have to decide whether they will be offered new contracts.

Sandis Vilmanis is a Florida draft pick on an entry-level contract through next season. No decision is required for him while he develops in Charlotte. He has been impressive during his callups. He probably would have spent more time with the Panthers had he not been waiver exempt.

Cole Schwindt is another preseason waiver pickup, from Vegas, who will be an unrestricted free agent.

He was an original Florida draft pick and went to Calgary in the Matthew Tkachuk trade. He has spent the better part of the season on two separate injured reserve stints and did not really get a chance to prove his worth.

Mackie Samoskevich will be a restricted free agent after the season. He was a first-round draft pick in 2021 and is still considered a key component of Florida’s future. His productivity is down this year but, to be fair, he has bounced between all four lines.

He can be a valuable trade chip. Owen Tippett was in a similar position and became a prolific scorer after he was traded to Philadelphia.

Defensive depth has been a strong point in recent years. There has aways been a “seventh defenseman” ready to step in as an injury sub. This season, Uvis Balinskis has become a regular and has performed well since the injuries to Dmitry Kulikov and Seth Jones.

Balinskis was recently rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

Donovan Sebrango, acquired on waivers from Ottawa early in the season, has been a fill-in as needed. Likewise, Toby Bjornfot made the jump from Charlotte several times. Both are on two-way expiring contracts and management will have to decide on their retention.

Unexpectedly, 24-year-old Mike Benning entered the equation. If his performance in Thursday’s overtime victory over Columbus is an indicator, he will get serious consideration for an extension.

Benning is on two-way expiring contract. He will be a restricted free agent after the season.

Mikulas Hovorka had a one game look in February when Aaron Ekblad, Kulikov, Jones and Bjornfot were all out. He is on an expiring entry level contract.

Before leaving for the road trip Maurice was very complimentary of his three newest acquisitions, Hinostroza, Reinhart and Benning.

He was particularly impressed with how quickly Benning adapted to the Panthers’ system.

“There was no hesitation in what he wanted to do,’’ Maurice said. “I thought he was very quick, made his decision, put the puck on the tape in a number of really strong breakout passes. I think he’s learned his game at the American League level. What he can get away with and what he can’t.”

Finally, let’s not forget that goalie Daniil Tarasov is also on a one-year contract at slightly over $1 million. All indications are that he would like to stay and the Panthers would like to retain his services.

Past backup goalies, such as Anthony Stolarz, Alex Lyon, and Chris Driedger used their performance with the Panthers as a springboard for better deals elsewhere.

This was a comeback year for Tarasov. His numbers are far better than his last three seasons in Columbus. He may listen to offers. It would not be surprising if Sergei Bobrovsky, whose contract also expires, gets more rest as the season winds down and Tarasov gets more work.

There is also the possibility that the Panthers will bring up a goalie from Charlotte for a look-see.

Zito recently signed journeyman Louis Domingue as late season insurance when Florida had an outside chance of making the playoffs. He spent a career shuttling between the minors and the NHL as a reliable backup or third goalie.

He, too, is only signed through the season and may be in a revolving door.

The core of the team should remain relatively intact, but it is anybody’s guess what the secondary cast will look like next season.

ON DECK: GAME No. 66