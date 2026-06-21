Florida’s Radko Gudas, left, celebrates with Sasha Barkov, right, after Barkov scored the game-winning goal during overtime against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. // AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

When Bill Zito took over the Florida Panthers, his first mission was to change the culture around the team. His first move as GM was trading for Patric Hornqvist. Signing free agent defenseman Radko Gudas came soon after.

Gudas was one of Zito’s first free agent acquisitions — and was part of a very successful signing class.

Among the free agents Florida signed during Zito’s first go at it in 2020 were Gudas, Carter Verhaeghe, Anthony Duclair, Alex Wennberg, and Ryan Lomberg.

It looks like both Gudas and Lomberg are about to become free agents.

Although there is a chance both could return to the Panthers, it appears that Florida’s forward depth would discourage a Lomberg reunion.

But Gudas?

Perhaps.

Gudas was not only a fan favorite during his three seasons with the Panthers, but was one of their top defensemen as well.

He was one of Florida’s emotional (and physical) leaders on three playoff teams capped by a run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Gudas left in 2023 to sign a three-year deal worth $12 million with the Anaheim Ducks. He was named the team captain, and helped the team to the playoffs this season.

It appears he will be a free agent, and the Panthers may have interest in bringing ‘The Butcher’ back to South Florida.

But, where would he fit?

Right now, the Panthers top two pairings (Gus Forsling/Aaron Ekblad and Niko Mikkola/Seth Jones) are set.

Florida also has Dmitry Kulikov and Uvis Balinskis under contract, with Donovan Sebrango getting great experience in an expanded role as a rookie last season.

👀 Per sources, I’m told @AnaheimDucks Captain D Gudas is gaining interest in the marketplace. If him & Ducks can’t get a deal done, @FlaPanthers @MapleLeafs are among potential fits.He’s physical, experienced,

playoff tested, on a 2-3Yr term between 3.5M-4M+AAV #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/llbpdidQNa — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 19, 2026

Sebrango is a restricted free agent and, if re-signed, would compete with the likes of Mike Benning, Marek Alscher, and Mikulas Hovorka for the No. 7 spot.

Unless, of course, Gudas was back with the Panthers.

Gudas, who turned 36 earlier this season, may not be a perfect fit with the Panthers but he would be a strong asset within the top seven.

Last season, Gudas was limited to 56 games due to a knee injury (and a five-game suspension for his hit on Auston Matthews) and was injured in Game 1 of the Ducks’ opening series against the Oilers and missed the rest of the postseason.

Florida currently is a shade over $15 million under the salary cap and cannot spend a lot of money on the backend which remains a position of strength.

Gudas may or may not get $4 million per season on the open market; the question is, can the Panthers afford being in that neighborhood?

Of course, the Panthers going for another Stanley Cup championship should be appealing to Gudas.

Gudas’ only trip to the Cup Final during his career came with the Panthers.

He certainly has fond memories of the place.

And, based on how the fans reacted to Gudas upon his return to Sunrise in 2024, they have fond memories of him as well.

“I absolutely enjoyed the warmups and it was one of my favorite games of the year,’’ Gudas said after the Ducks beat the Panthers on Jan. 16, 2024.

“Just seeing the love from the fans that they still have for me, and the cherry on top is the win for us. But seeing the support I got here from the fans and even from the team, it’s going to be something I’m going to remember for a while.”

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON