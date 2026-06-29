FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers got a head start on free agency Monday by trading the rights to A.J. Greer to Anaheim for the negotiating rights to Radko Gudas.

Both Greer and Gudas will be free agents Wednesday at noon unless they sign with their new teams.

Of course, the Panthers are Gudas’ old team.

Gudas, a bruising defenseman known affectionately as ‘The Butcher,’ spent three seasons with the Panthers from 2021-23 before leaving for the Ducks in free agency after Florida’s run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

The Ducks made Gudas their captain not long after.

Last week at FHN, we looked at where Gudas would fit if he decided to return to the Panthers — and it is doubtful the team would make this deal if they did not think something was going to get done.

If Gudas were to sign, the Panthers would have seven NHL defenseman under contract; Donovan Sebrango needs a contract as a restricted free agent although there is doubt now that the Panthers make him an offer.

Florida already has other young defensemen in the system who could move up if needed.

The Panthers could also be trading one of their other six defensemen with Niko Mikkola’s name coming up in various trade scenarios before the draft.

More to come…

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON