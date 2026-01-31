Panthers GameDay v Jets: How to Watch and Stream, Lines, Odds, Goalies

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are back on home ice today against the Winnipeg Jets.

And, yes, they finally have a homestand.

For the first time since December, the Panthers have a legitimate homestand going with games against the Jets (today at 4), Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, and Wednesday against the Boston Bruins.

Florida will go into the three-week Olympic break after playing the host Lightning on Thursday in Tampa.

With the Panthers coming into today eight points back in the playoff race, it is pretty obvious how big this week is.

And, the Panthers will open this big stretch without both Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell.

Paul Maurice said both are day-to-day but will not play today.

The Panthers certainly do not want to go into Friday without a manageable chance of making the playoffs.

Four or five points back? Managable.

Eight or more? Yikes.

So, the Panthers have eight available points coming within the next week starting today against a Jets team that has lost three of four and five of their past seven.

The Jets are the seventh straight Western Conference opponent for the Panthers — and this is the second time these two have played (2-1 SO win for the Panthers) since last Thursday.

NOTES: JETS at PANTHERS

Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky will be back for the Panthers; Connor Hellebuyck meets the Panthers for the second time this month.

will be back for the Panthers; meets the Panthers for the second time this month. How to Watch/Stream: The Panthers are on local television today. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally.

The Panthers are on local television today. To stream, use Panthers+ locally or ESPN+ nationally. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favored (-145) on the money line at the local book. To win with Florida, a $145 bet wins $100.

ON DECK: GAME 54

WINNIPEG JETS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (28-22-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

15 Sandis Vilmanis // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 10 A.J. Greer

70 Jesper Boqvist // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 26 Uvis Balinskis

22 Toby Bjornfot // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Anton Lundell (upper body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Sasha Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED WINNIPEG JETS (21-25-7) LINES

81 Kyle Connor // 55 Mark Scheifele // 9 Alex Iafallo

91 Cole Perfetti // 17 Adam Lowry // 13 Gabriel Vilardi

62 Nino Niederreiter // 19 Jonathan Toews // 7 Vladislav Namestnikov

45 Cole Koepke // 36 Morgan Barron // 14 Gustav Nyquist

44 Josh Morrissey // 2 Dylan DeMelo

54 Dylan Samberg // 57 Elias Salomonsson

64 Logan Stanley // 5 Luke Schenn

37 Connor Hellebuyck

1 Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danil Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)