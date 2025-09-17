5 Questions Facing the Florida Panthers at Training Camp

The Florida Panthers go into training camp on Thursday trying to become the first NHL team in over 40 years to win the Stanley Cup three straight years.

It will not be easy.

Nor should it be.

The Panthers do come into camp looking a lot like they did the last time we saw them way back on June 17 when Sam Reinhart scored four goals and Florida thumped Edmonton 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, there will be some new faces when Paul Maurice blows the whistle for the first practice at 1 o’clock on Thursday.

Not many, mind you, but a few.

And believe it or not, there are some questions about the Panthers going into training camp.

Here are five of them:

What’s Up with Tkachuk?

Matthew Tkachuk got hurt in February at the 4 Nations Face-Off and missed the final 25 games of the regular season.

He played through a torn adductor and sports hernia throughout the postseason, tying for the team lead with 23 points.