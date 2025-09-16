Samoskevich Gets No. 11, Florida Panthers Open Camp Thursday

Mackie Samoskevich will wear one of the more revered numbers in Florida Panthers history when training camp officially opens on Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Samoskevich will go back to wearing No. 11 — the number he wore in college at the University of Michigan — after wearing No. 25 the past two seasons.

The No. 11 has not been worn by a Florida player since Jonathan Huberdeau wore it from when he broke in with the Panthers in 2013 until being traded in 2022.

When Huberdeau was traded to Calgary as part of the Matthew Tkachuk deal, he was the franchise leader in numerous categories including points in a career and a single season.

Samoskevich was spotted wearing No. 11 on his helmet at informal practices, but the Panthers made it official Tuesday night with the release of their training camp roster.

Per the team, Florida will open camp with 72 players: 42 forwards, 23 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

Coach Paul Maurice said he was going to change up how the Panthers held training camp — and it looks like afternoon practices is one of the changes.

At least early on, the Panthers will be split into two teams with the first workout at 1 p.m., and the second at 3:30.

Florida opens the preseason with a doubleheader Sunday in Nashville.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday practices are free and open to the public.

