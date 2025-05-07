Aaron Ekblad: Hagel’s Comments a ‘Reasonable Response’

The Florida Panthers will have top defenseman Aaron Ekblad back in the lineup for Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after serving a two-game suspension for a high hit on Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel.

Ekblad caught Hagel in the chin along the boards in Game 4 of that series, sending the Lightning forward to the room.

He did not return for that game, and missed Game 5 as well.

During the Lightning cleanout day, Hagel had strong words for Ekblad, saying that the shot was “as purposeful as you could possibly see a headshot to say the least.”

Regarding Ekblad, he said “I’m pretty sure he has head problems himself. He’s had a few concussions. So, I would think you would want to, I don’t know, just purposely going for someone’s head is at bad as it gets.’’

Hagel, remember, was suspended for Game 3 of the series after a high hit of his own on Florida captain Sasha Barkov.

Ekblad spoke for the first time about the incident following Wednesday’s morning skate, saying Hagel’s comments were a “reasonable response. That’s how he feels. We’ll move on.’’

Ekblad did say he was not aiming for Hagel’s head although his hand did come off his stick before delivering the blow.

The NHL Department of Player Safety did note that when suspending him for the two games.

There was no penalty on the ice, and Ekblad stayed in Game 4 — scoring the game-tying goal in the third period.

“Going down the wall there, I’m trying to make a hit every single time I do that,’’ Ekblad said. “I do that all season. I was aiming for his chest, I caught him in the chin, and that’s unfortunate. It was not my intention. I am never out to hurt anyone on the ice, and it’s unfortunate the outcome happened. But it is what it is.’’

Ekblad will be back on Florida’s top defensive pairing tonight in Game 2, going with Gus Forsling as he has been the past couple of years.

“Really excited,’’ Ekblad said. “After Game 1, I am hoping to provide some energy.”

Ekblad has missed 22 of Florida’s past 24 games — including four in the playoffs — due to a pair of suspensions. The first one, for 20 games, was for a failed PED test; the second was for the hit on Hagel.

“It has been a whirlwind of a season,’’ Ekblad said, “not the way I scripted it. But we’re here now, in the playoffs, and it’s a great opportunity to play hockey.’’

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0