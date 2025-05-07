2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Aaron Ekblad: Hagel’s Comments a ‘Reasonable Response’
The Florida Panthers will have top defenseman Aaron Ekblad back in the lineup for Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after serving a two-game suspension for a high hit on Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel.
Ekblad caught Hagel in the chin along the boards in Game 4 of that series, sending the Lightning forward to the room.
He did not return for that game, and missed Game 5 as well.
During the Lightning cleanout day, Hagel had strong words for Ekblad, saying that the shot was “as purposeful as you could possibly see a headshot to say the least.”
Regarding Ekblad, he said “I’m pretty sure he has head problems himself. He’s had a few concussions. So, I would think you would want to, I don’t know, just purposely going for someone’s head is at bad as it gets.’’
Hagel, remember, was suspended for Game 3 of the series after a high hit of his own on Florida captain Sasha Barkov.
Ekblad spoke for the first time about the incident following Wednesday’s morning skate, saying Hagel’s comments were a “reasonable response. That’s how he feels. We’ll move on.’’
Ekblad did say he was not aiming for Hagel’s head although his hand did come off his stick before delivering the blow.
The NHL Department of Player Safety did note that when suspending him for the two games.
There was no penalty on the ice, and Ekblad stayed in Game 4 — scoring the game-tying goal in the third period.
“Going down the wall there, I’m trying to make a hit every single time I do that,’’ Ekblad said. “I do that all season. I was aiming for his chest, I caught him in the chin, and that’s unfortunate. It was not my intention. I am never out to hurt anyone on the ice, and it’s unfortunate the outcome happened. But it is what it is.’’
Ekblad will be back on Florida’s top defensive pairing tonight in Game 2, going with Gus Forsling as he has been the past couple of years.
“Really excited,’’ Ekblad said. “After Game 1, I am hoping to provide some energy.”
Ekblad has missed 22 of Florida’s past 24 games — including four in the playoffs — due to a pair of suspensions. The first one, for 20 games, was for a failed PED test; the second was for the hit on Hagel.
“It has been a whirlwind of a season,’’ Ekblad said, “not the way I scripted it. But we’re here now, in the playoffs, and it’s a great opportunity to play hockey.’’
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: Wednesday@Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)