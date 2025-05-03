FHN Today: Hagel Rips Ekblad, says Head Hit ‘As Bad as it Gets’

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brandon Hagel had some harsh words for Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during the Lightning’s clean out day on Friday.

Hagel was injured during the second period of Game 4 on Monday night when Ekblad got Hagel in the head with an elbow.

There was no penalty on the play although Hagel was slow to get up and skated directly to the room and did not return.

Ekblad was later suspended two games for the hit and Hagel missed Game 5 on Wednesday.

The second game of the Ekblad suspension will be served in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs series.

Answering a question from Erik Erlandsson of LightningInsider.com, Hagel said he admits hard hits are a part of the playoffs — Ekblad’s hit was almost certainly retribution for the high hit Hagel bestowed on Sasha Barkov in Game 2 which got him suspended for Game 3 — but said going for the head is an unpardonable offense.

Hagel added that Ekblad has not reached out to him.

Ekblad has not been made available to the media during his suspension.

“I know there are accidents in hockey and there are hits that are made where your shoulder is down, maybe catches the head. Sports are fast,’’ Hagel said, perhaps explaining his own hit on Barkov.

“It happens very often, and you don’t like to see it obviously. It’s tough because you only got one of the things up here [pointing to his head] and I, guess for myself, that was as purposeful as you could possibly see a headshot to say the least.”

Hagel said that “everyone knows how the playoffs work’’ in trying to get top players out of the opposing lineup. “But try and do it clean,’’ he said.

“It’s hard to win a Stanley Cup,’’ Hagel continued, “and it’s hard to do when the top players are in the lineup but I don’t think anyone is going out there to purposely try and injure someone.’’

OK then.

Hagel was not asked about Barkov directly, but it sounds like he was trying to knock the Florida captain — but not hurt him.

He did says he thought Ekblad’s intention was for injury.

“I thought that was the case for myself, which sucked,’’ Hagel said, adding he could have played through a myriad of injuries, “but you only have one brain. If you’re only going to give … two games to purposely hurt someone’s head, if that’s the case, I guess I don’t have a bad memory.’’

As for Ekblad, Hagel said “I’m pretty sure he has head problems himself. He’s had a few concussions. So, I would think you would want to, I don’t know, just purposely going for someone’s head is at bad as it gets.’’

Ekblad had at least three concussions earlier in his career which were made public starting during the 2015-16 season but none, at least ones that cost him any time, since.

