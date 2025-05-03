FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Hagel Rips Ekblad, says Head Hit ‘As Bad as it Gets’
FORT LAUDERDALE — Brandon Hagel had some harsh words for Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during the Lightning’s clean out day on Friday.
Hagel was injured during the second period of Game 4 on Monday night when Ekblad got Hagel in the head with an elbow.
There was no penalty on the play although Hagel was slow to get up and skated directly to the room and did not return.
Ekblad was later suspended two games for the hit and Hagel missed Game 5 on Wednesday.
The second game of the Ekblad suspension will be served in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs series.
Answering a question from Erik Erlandsson of LightningInsider.com, Hagel said he admits hard hits are a part of the playoffs — Ekblad’s hit was almost certainly retribution for the high hit Hagel bestowed on Sasha Barkov in Game 2 which got him suspended for Game 3 — but said going for the head is an unpardonable offense.
Hagel added that Ekblad has not reached out to him.
Ekblad has not been made available to the media during his suspension.
“I know there are accidents in hockey and there are hits that are made where your shoulder is down, maybe catches the head. Sports are fast,’’ Hagel said, perhaps explaining his own hit on Barkov.
“It happens very often, and you don’t like to see it obviously. It’s tough because you only got one of the things up here [pointing to his head] and I, guess for myself, that was as purposeful as you could possibly see a headshot to say the least.”
Hagel said that “everyone knows how the playoffs work’’ in trying to get top players out of the opposing lineup. “But try and do it clean,’’ he said.
“It’s hard to win a Stanley Cup,’’ Hagel continued, “and it’s hard to do when the top players are in the lineup but I don’t think anyone is going out there to purposely try and injure someone.’’
OK then.
Hagel was not asked about Barkov directly, but it sounds like he was trying to knock the Florida captain — but not hurt him.
He did says he thought Ekblad’s intention was for injury.
“I thought that was the case for myself, which sucked,’’ Hagel said, adding he could have played through a myriad of injuries, “but you only have one brain. If you’re only going to give … two games to purposely hurt someone’s head, if that’s the case, I guess I don’t have a bad memory.’’
As for Ekblad, Hagel said “I’m pretty sure he has head problems himself. He’s had a few concussions. So, I would think you would want to, I don’t know, just purposely going for someone’s head is at bad as it gets.’’
Ekblad had at least three concussions earlier in his career which were made public starting during the 2015-16 season but none, at least ones that cost him any time, since.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Monday @Toronto, 8 p.m. (ESPN); Game 2: @Toronto TBA; Game 3: @Florida TBA; Game 4: @Florida TBA; Game 5*:@Toronto TBA; Game 6*: @Florida TBA; Game 7*: @Toronto TBA.
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
So Hagel says, “You try to take out the other team’s best players, but do it cleanly” Really? Does this guy hear himself? No, you don’t even do it “cleanly”. You shut them down like the Cats did to Kuch. As far as taking people out, that’s what your 4th line is for. Stars are off limits, he should have thought about that before he tried concussing Barkov. He has a very distorted view of how players are supposed to go about their business. He gets no sympathy from me.
IMHO, Brandon Hagel is due no apology from Aaron Ekblad; nor should he expect one. Hits happen. We waste our words when any discussion of intent enters the equation. Only the Initiators know. In any fight, he who throws the 1st punch forfeits the right to determine when the fight is over. Everyone in the NHL knows that Barky has never hit an opponent with the force that was used on him by the hit from Hagel. Hagel assured himself that what was due him wasn’t coming in the form of an apology.
Hagel is the epitome of the TBL. He presumes his own importance and forgets his own complicity.
I would’ve paid good money to be in that room if someone would’ve asked the obvious question of him. “How does Ekblad’s hit compare to the hit you did on Barkov?”
Or to ask that question yourself, because it was a ‘Lightning’ PC/and coverage, that was of course interested in ‘impartiality’!!
I guess then that pretty much answers the thought about whether or not the question was asked of Hagel…’what he thought about Barkov’s brain, when blindsided him in the chin, 2 feet away from the boards’?
What a total POS Hagel is! It will be a must have ticket to Game#1 against TB next regular season!
I think he tried walking back his own hit, hence the ‘game happens fast.’ Yada yada. Then says you’re trying to take out best players – and how does that happen without injury?
He didn’t try and do it “clean”, he was intentionally trying to take out Barkov. He managed to only get that done for 10 minutes. How much did that help his team? Well I’m sure it fired the Panthers up, it got him suspended for a game, and the payback took him out of the remainder of one more game and game 5 (which due to Tampa’s lack of depth, they couldn’t afford). Only one thing hurt his team’s chances worse than his attempt to injure Barkov, and that was Kucherov treating this series like it was the skills competition… Read more »
Ek mit him so hard he forgot about what he did Barky I guess. Sounds like his recollection of the was was Hagel was casually out for a skate in his tutu and accidentally bumped Barkov with his magic wand. What a hypocrite
The thought of playing a sad song for him on a tiny violin crossed my mind — but hitting him with a full sized one would be more appropriate.
Go Cats.
Hagel struck with intent to injure. Suspended one game. Ekblad struck with intent to injure, possible retribution. Suspended two games. I originally thought his elbow struck him in the sternum. If he elbowed him in the head, guess that was worth an extra game. Seems to me all is as it should be.