‘Absolutely Devastated:’ Matthew Tkachuk Posts Tribute to Friend Johnny Gaudreau

Matthew Tkachuk made a heartfelt post to his friend Johnny Gaudreau on social media Friday afternoon.

Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey on Thursday.

Johnny Gaudreau was 31; Matthew Gaudreau was 29.

The two were back home in New Jersey to celebrate their sister Katie’s wedding which was scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia.

Both brothers were to be groomsmen in the ceremony.

Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau were teammates with the Calgary Flames for six seasons from 2016-22.

Gaudreau left the Flames as a free agent to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blues Jackets in 2022.

Not long later, Tkachuk told the Flames he would not sign a long-term contract and asked to be traded — which he was, going to the Florida Panthers.

The death of the Gaudreau brothers has rocked the sports world after it was confirmed by the Blue Jackets on Friday morning.

On Friday afternoon, Tkachuk went to Instagram and Twitter writing: Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔

Tkachuk included seven photos of Gaudreau, including one with Sam Bennett — who played with Gaudreau in Calgary for five seasons.

Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/HbyV3vSDXk — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) August 30, 2024

Tkachuk also shared tribute artistry of the Gaudreau brothers from the NHLPA on his Instagram story.

Tributes to the Gaudreau brothers have been shared throughout the day on social media, as well as at hockey rinks around North America.

The Flames offered condolences on Twitter, posting Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss.Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.

A makeshift memorial of sticks, jerseys, flowers, and other trinkets popped up outside Nationwide Arena in Columbus with fans planning a candlelight vigil in the Arena District later Friday evening.

The Panthers, like numerous other teams, offered their condolences in a post, writing The devastation is felt around the world today and we mourn with you.

Friday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds held a moment of silence for the Gaudreau brothers prior to their game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Blue Jackets open their season on the road — with their home opener Oct. 15 against Tkachuk, Bennett, and the Panthers.

