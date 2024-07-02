Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Schedule, Raise Cup Banner Oct. 8

The Florida Panthers announced their 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday with the Stanley Cup banner being raised Oct. 8 against the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

All games, aside from those picked up by national rightholders, will be broadcast on free TV starting this season as the Panthers have broken up with Bally Sports.

The Panthers will hit the road for a four-game road trip following Opening Night, visiting Ottawa, Buffalo, Boston and Columbus from Oct. 10-15.

Some of the highlights:

— The Panthers will visit Sasha Barkov’s hometown of Tappara, Finland, for a pair of games against the Dallas Stars in the NHL Global Series on Nov. 1-2.

— Florida’s longest homestand of the season is five games — which it has three times: Nov. 7-16, Dec. 23-Jan. 3, Feb. 27-March 8.

— The Panthers and Oilers will play a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final twice; The Panthers visit Edmonton on Dec. 16; the Oilers come to Sunrise on Feb. 27.

— Florida visits Salt Lake City for the first time on Jan. 8; the former Coyotes visit on March 28.

— The Panthers do not have a home game on Jan. 9 when the College Football Playoff Semifinal will be played in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

— A total of 23 home games will take place between Thursday and Saturday; There will be a Sunday matinee against the Montreal Canadiens on March 30 at 1.

— The Panthers’ annual holiday games continue; Florida plays Toronto the night before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, but visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Black Friday. Florida will play host to Tampa Bay, Montreal, and the Rangers from Dec. 23-30.

— The longest road trip is six games from March 11-22.

