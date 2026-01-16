After Detour to White House, Florida Panthers Back to Business

The Florida Panthers have not played a game since Monday night, but they certainly have jammed a lot of activity into the past few days.

Following a day off at home Tuesday, the Panthers got a rare practice session in at the IcePlex on Wednesday with Matthew Tkachuk getting a little more work in — and Brad Marchand putting on a no-contact jersey for the first time.

Thursday, the Panthers flew to Washington and were celebrated at the White House for winning the Stanley Cup for a second straight year.

Among the gifts the Panthers left behind for President Donald Trump were a pair of championship rings.

Now, it’s time for the Panthers to get back to business.

Florida continues their detoured six-game road trip tonight in Raleigh against a Carolina Hurricanes team that has lost two straight after a four-game winning streak.

The Hurricanes aren’t the biggest fans of the Panthers especially lately.

Florida is 2-0 against Carolina so far this season, rallying from multi-goal, third-period deficits in both.

The Panthers then go back to Washington — not to sightsee, but to play the Capitals on Saturday night.

And, after the game against the Capitals, the Panthers come back home.

For one game.

Monday’s game against the Sharks — which will now start at 6 p.m. because of the Miami Hurricanes game — is simply a one-off.

The Panthers go right back on the road.

Including this current six-game road trip, the Panthers will play nine of 10 games away from Sunrise and 10 of 12.

ON DECK: GAME No. 46

FLORIDA PANTHERS at CAROLINA HURRICANES