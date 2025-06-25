Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Another Florida Panthers Alum in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers thornton
Joe Thornton battles Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman for a loose puck during the first period of Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs on May 23 in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Three years after playing in his final NHL game with the Florida Panthers, Joe Thornton is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

‘Jumbo Joe’ Thornton spent one season with the Panthers, scoring five goals with 10 points in 34 games during the 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy winning season.

Thornton is the 11th player or executive with links to the Panthers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame joining Ed Belfour, Pavel Bure, Dino Ciccarelli, Igor Larionov, Roberto Luongo, Joe Nieuwendyk, Billy Smith, Bill Torrey, and Mike Vernon.

Bobby Clarke was the team’s first GM.

Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Zdeno Chara, Jennifer Botterill, and Brianna Decker were the other players named to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 on Tuesday.

The group will be officially inducted on November 10.

Thornton is the first player who played most of his career with the San Jose Sharks to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT
  • 2025 NHL Draft: Friday-Saturday, Los Angeles (Panthers have six picks in Rounds 4-7)
  • Start of NHL Free Agency: July 1
  • Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early July
  • Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
  • Prospect Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September
  • Training Camp: Mid-September
  • Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader 3/7 p.m.)
  • Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x