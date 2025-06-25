FHN Today/NHL Links
Another Florida Panthers Alum in the Hockey Hall of Fame
Three years after playing in his final NHL game with the Florida Panthers, Joe Thornton is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
‘Jumbo Joe’ Thornton spent one season with the Panthers, scoring five goals with 10 points in 34 games during the 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy winning season.
Thornton is the 11th player or executive with links to the Panthers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame joining Ed Belfour, Pavel Bure, Dino Ciccarelli, Igor Larionov, Roberto Luongo, Joe Nieuwendyk, Billy Smith, Bill Torrey, and Mike Vernon.
Bobby Clarke was the team’s first GM.
Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Zdeno Chara, Jennifer Botterill, and Brianna Decker were the other players named to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 on Tuesday.
The group will be officially inducted on November 10.
Thornton is the first player who played most of his career with the San Jose Sharks to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- The Panthers announced their 2025 preseason schedule. It includes the same cast of characters as usual.
- The Charlotte Checkers had an incredible run but now it is over after they lost to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Final on Monday night.
- Nate Schmidt was a perfect fit for the Panthers. He wants to come back, the Panthers would like to bring him back, but again, we’ll see.
- The Panthers brought the party to the people on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale with an estimated 400,000 showing out for a sweaty day on the beach.
- Aaron Ekblad says South Florida is his home and he intends for that to continue. The pending free agent says he is ‘happy’ he got drafted by the Panthers. You know what? We’ll see what happens.
- Matthew Tkachuk says it’s 50-50 he will need surgery later this summer.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the offseason. Plenty up now, more coming as we slog through the summer.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- The Buffalo Sabres say they have a plan for the future but really did not spell out what it is.
- Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights?
- Matt Martin retires, joins the New York Islanders front office.
- The Islanders are being coy with their upcoming plans.
- Some trade chatter surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- What are the Philadelphia Flyers getting out of Trevor Zegras?
- Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara gets into the Hall of Fame.
- A new contract with the Chicago Blackhawks isn’t going to change Ryan Donato.
2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- 2025 NHL Draft: Friday-Saturday, Los Angeles (Panthers have six picks in Rounds 4-7)
- Start of NHL Free Agency: July 1
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early July
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader 3/7 p.m.)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments