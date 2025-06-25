Another Florida Panthers Alum in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Three years after playing in his final NHL game with the Florida Panthers, Joe Thornton is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

‘Jumbo Joe’ Thornton spent one season with the Panthers, scoring five goals with 10 points in 34 games during the 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy winning season.

Thornton is the 11th player or executive with links to the Panthers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame joining Ed Belfour, Pavel Bure, Dino Ciccarelli, Igor Larionov, Roberto Luongo, Joe Nieuwendyk, Billy Smith, Bill Torrey, and Mike Vernon.

Bobby Clarke was the team’s first GM.

Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny, Zdeno Chara, Jennifer Botterill, and Brianna Decker were the other players named to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 on Tuesday.