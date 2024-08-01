‘Barkov City’: Florida Panthers Captain Brings Stanley Cup Home

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov called his hometown of Tampere the “hockey capital of Finland.’’ On Wednesday, he brought the Stanley Cup home and invited everyone he knew to celebrate.

And celebrate they did.

Barkov, the first Finnish captain to ever win the Stanley Cup, had quite the day with his prize — even if he did have to pick it up himself about 90 minutes away in Helsinki.

Once Barkov picked the Stanley Cup up at the airport, he said he drove home with it for some private time with his family.

Then, the party was on.

Barkov took the Cup to a local amusement park to share it with local youths who had gathered, then took it around town.

Professional skateboarder Marius Syvänen is now believed to be the first to launch himself over the Stanley Cup on a skateboard.

Barkov and the Cup also visited the Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame in Tampere before heading off to Nokia Arena where 15,000 gathered for a pep-rally of sorts with Barkov and his friends.

Among the guests were Florida Panthers teammates Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, and assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.

NHL Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Chris Chelios sent in video congratulations.

“We won the Cup, the greatest prize, but you want to feel the same feelings again. That leaves you hungry,” Barkov said according to NHL.com.

“Winning the Cup helps us this coming season, but winning two in a row will no way be easy.”

Barkov has always taken pride in his community and for the hockey program which he grew up in.

Now a part-owner of the Tappara club which plays in Nokia Arena, Barkov made sure everyone associated with Tappara — especially its junior players — got a chance to see the Stanley Cup and be a part of his celebration.

“I myself was once a junior player, and the Cup motivated me,” Barkov told NHL.com. “Every morning, the first thought in my mind was the Cup. I believe that many juniors here today think about the Cup. I want to show them that everything is possible.”

Barkov and the Panthers will be back in Tampere this coming season, with Florida playing a pair of games against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1-2.

Being able to play an NHL game on his home ice is obviously something very special to Barkov — especially since the first NHL game he watched was a Florida Panthers exhibition in Tampere when they visited in 2009.

The Panthers lost that game 3-2 in a shootout.

“They deserved to win that game,’’ Pete DeBoer said of Tappara afterward.

Perhaps you can see him in this video — and no, my video taking skills have not gotten any better with technology.

Still, Barkov ended up with the Panthers so, everything worked out just fine.

He is understandably excited to be returning with his Stanley Cup champion Panthers.

“That’s like a dream come true for me, and I am sure for those guys as well,’’ Barkov said. “To come back home to the home country and play in an NHL game. That’s not usual. You don’t get to do that, like, ever. I was fortunate to do so in Helsinki a few years ago and now here again. I can’t wait to bring the team here, have some fun, and play some games.’’

